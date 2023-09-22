A buyers gallery of repeat clients were keen to secure the quality bulls on offer at the Carabar Angus sale on Friday, but it was new customers from New South Wales who left with the sale's top sire prospect.
Held on-property at Meandarra, the sale saw 55 of 79 lots sold for a clearance of 70 per cent and average price of $9009.
Selling for a top price of $32,500 was lot 7, Carabar Beast Mode S283, a 22-month-old son of Baldridge Beast Mode B074, out of Carabar Blackcap Mary H187.
Weighing 900 kilograms, he boasted an EMA of 124 square centimetres, IMF of 7.2 per cent, scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres, and P8 and fat measurements of 12 and 9 millimetres, respectively.
He was snapped up by the Sloman family of Glen Innes, NSW.
The largest bulk buyers on the day were the Crawford family of Glenvillan Pastoral, Kingaroy, and Dudleys Grazing, Cunnamulla, who each took home a draft of five bulls at average prices of $10,000 and $6000, respectively.
In addition to the large amount of support from buyers in the south-west, several bulls also found new homes across the border into New South Wales,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.