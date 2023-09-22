Queensland Country Life
Carabar Angus stud sells to best top price in several years

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 22 2023 - 8:00pm
The top priced Carabar Beast Mode S283 with agents Andrew Meara, Elders, and Mark Duthie, GDL, and Carabar stud principal Darren Hegarty. Picture: Clare Adcock
The top priced Carabar Beast Mode S283 with agents Andrew Meara, Elders, and Mark Duthie, GDL, and Carabar stud principal Darren Hegarty. Picture: Clare Adcock

A buyers gallery of repeat clients were keen to secure the quality bulls on offer at the Carabar Angus sale on Friday, but it was new customers from New South Wales who left with the sale's top sire prospect.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

