The Woodard family of Bonox Brangus, Taroom, claimed top honours at the 2023 Central Brangus Classic Sale after their 34-month-old bull reached the top price on Friday (September 22).
The 128 registered bidders that gathered at CQLX, Gracemere, as well as the many more following Friday's sale online via Stock Live, had to wait until lot 98 for the top price of $35,000 to be set.
Twenty two central Queensland-based vendors sold an impressive line-up of Brangus bulls and females, with a total of 150 lots offered and 132 selling, to represent a 88 per cent clearance, average $8,785, and $1,600,000 sale gross at the fall of the hammer on Friday at 1pm.
In a further breakdown of this year's sale, a draft of 135 Brangus bulls were offered, with 118 sold, to average $9068, while 14 out of the 15 females offered sold to average $6429, and achieve a top price of $13,500.
Following post sale negotiations on Friday afternoon, a further six bulls sold to bring the total bulls sold to 124 and average of $8870, while one heifer sold, bring the overall clearance for heifers sold to 100 pc, and average of $6133.
The top price for bulls was back on the $40,000 recorded at last year's sale, the average also back from the $17,505 for 99 bulls achieved in 2022.
He weighed 950 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and nine millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 148 square centimetres, measured 40 centimetres for scrotal and was knocked down to buyer Paul and Denise Studt, Coolabah Brangus at Capella.
Claiming the distinction of being the sale's second-top price was Bonox 1511, which was knocked down for $30,000 by R and D Pender, through Sullivan Livestock, Gympie.
The 31-month-old son of Bonox 830 and out of Bonox B958 weighed 950kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 17mm and 12mm, an EMA of 143 sq cm, measured 41cm for scrotal size.
Both top bulls were offered by the Bruce and Leanne Woodard, Bonox Brangus Stud, Taroom.
There wasn't a shortage of quality females offered on the day.
Topping the female draft was Couti-Outi Cutie 1028, which was knocked down to Jarrod and Leanne Deguara of Bimbora, Dawnia Station, Nebo, for $13,500.
Offered by the Geddes family of Couti-Outi Brangus, Kunwarara, the 19-month-old PTIC registered female was sired by Couti-Outi Worcestershire and out of Couti-Outi Zilla 1021.
Cutie is a fourth generation Brangus heifer and was shown at local shows and cattle camps throughout the 2023 show season in Central Queensland.
Among the sale's other volume buyers was Shane Stretton of Morganbury Pastoral Company, Charters Towers, which purchased 23 bulls at an average of $6783.
Full sale report in next week's Queensland Country Life newspaper.
