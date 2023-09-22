Queensland Country Life
Bonox Brangus tops 2023 Central Brangus Classic sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 22 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
Sale top price bull, Bonox 1426, with buyer Paul and Denise Studt, Coolabah Brangus, Capella, vendor (middle) Breanna Woodard, Bonox Brangus, Taroom, and Nutrien Stud Stock's Dane Pearce and Jack Simmons. Picture: Ben Harden
Sale top price bull, Bonox 1426, with buyer Paul and Denise Studt, Coolabah Brangus, Capella, vendor (middle) Breanna Woodard, Bonox Brangus, Taroom, and Nutrien Stud Stock's Dane Pearce and Jack Simmons. Picture: Ben Harden

The Woodard family of Bonox Brangus, Taroom, claimed top honours at the 2023 Central Brangus Classic Sale after their 34-month-old bull reached the top price on Friday (September 22).

Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

