Autonomous weed sprayer a key part of grain property's sustainable approach

Stuart Johnstone, Warraleigh and Can-Berra, Banana with the SwarmFarm autonomous vehicle equipped with a Weed-It precision spot-sprayer for weed management. Picture by Helen Johnstone

A FARM robot sprays Stuart and Helen Johnstone's weeds.



Once upon a time that statement may have seemed like something from the realms of science fiction.

Not so for the grain producers who own and share-farm 2000 hectares at their properties, Warraleigh and Can-Berra, Banana.

Their summer crops include sorghum and mungbeans, with their winter crops being wheat, barley and chickpeas.

Warraleigh is made up of brigalow, softwood scrub with open downs country.

For several years now, the Johnstones have been rethinking their farming techniques with a greater focus on soil health and sustainability.

One of the most recent steps has been engaging the use of a SwarmFarm robot; a driverless, automated machine with an RBE Engineering boom with Weed-It technology for precision spot-spraying of weeds.

Originally Mr Johnstone built a 24m trail-behind rig, equipped with Weed-It camera-controlled spray units for selective weed control.

While he's held onto it, the move to the SwarmFarm unit has become the next natural progression.

The lighter overall weight of the unit means less compaction on the paddocks even if the machine does several more "runs" than large scale machinery.

The Johnstones are in the process of digitally mapping the entire property with the intention of using the robot to cover other areas as well.

Using GPS guidance and a laser bucket, the Johnstones have redesigned their contour banks to improve water retention. Picture by Helen Johnstone

Mr Johnstone's research some years ago led him to conclude chemical resistance and the effects it has on soil biology would become a major concern for growers, putting a strain on the suite of products available.

Using precision spot spraying, he has been able to use higher end products less often, with different modes of action.

Apart from the land health gains, another big win has been not having a person perched on a tractor for hours.

"It just frees up an operator who can be doing something else," Mr Johnstone said.

The robot can run 24 hours a day, depending on fuel and weather conditions.



"It has an onboard weather station, and stops if conditions are outside of spraying regulations to ensure the machine is only spraying when parameters are correct," he said.



This could see the machine operating in the earlier hours of the morning if it is the correct spraying conditions.

Collecting more of the wet stuff

BOTH properties, Warraleigh and Can-Berra, are made up of undulating country which means big rainfall events can have a tendency to run-off.

The dryland operation has an average annual rainfall of about 625mm, so every drop needs to be welcomed by open and arable land.

It was originally surveyed decades ago, then contour banks were installed to help capture more moisture and prevent erosion.

Since then, the Johnstones have redesigned the contours using GPS guidance and a laser bucket to improve the paddock layout and update those that missed out on the original earthworks program.

Mr Johnstone said the contours pay for themselves particularly after a heavy rain event.

Apart from its consistency and light footprinter, the autonomous weed sprayer frees up a worker. Picture by Helen Johnstone

"It's a big project because you're shifting a fair bit of dirt but it's worth it," he said.

"Once they're done, then you just have to maintain them and keep them in good condition."

That means getting the laser bucket every three to four years to clean up the contours and realign where necessary.

The contours prevent water from cutting large grooves into the land, which could lead to erosion and lost productivity.

Improved water control on the property also ensures sediment is kept on farm and not washed into local waterways.

The couple made the most of the last dry period to get plenty of contour work done.

It is a balancing act between managing soil health, sustainability and profitability. - Stuart Johnstone, Warraleigh, Banana

They were extremely thankful after seeing the damage on other properties from heavy rain, once it kicked in.

In addition to these soil conservation measures the Johnstones have put in place, soil health is high on the agenda with mixed species cover crops to further help with soil structure and water retention.



This combined with zero-till paddock preparation and adherence to controlled traffic areas all play their part in the productivity focus in their farming operation.

Open to education

THE Johnstones have worked with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) Queensland on a number of trials and projects over the years, looking at best management practices.

They are currently hosting a chickpea nitrogen fixation trial with the DAF Regional Research Agronomy team.

In March this year they hosted a contour bank design and digital terrain mapping workshop, focussed on how to use digital elevation data to better inform erosion management and more accurately install contour banks and waterways into cropping land to reduce sediment loss.

Following the workshop, Mr Johnstone purchased a high-resolution elevation data map to provide accurate data for undertaking soil conservation works on his property.

As broadacre cropping increasingly looks to more sustainable farming methods, Mr Johnstone said it was important profitability was kept in mind.

"It is a balancing act between managing soil health, sustainability and profitability," he said.

He said as the pressure from retailers increases, future opportunities for those utilising better practices will become more prevalent.

And with robots already in play in commercial cropping, it seems that's a future just around the corner.