Winter grain harvest is underway in Central Queensland, with growers seeing solid yields despite a dry season.
Nigel Burnett had wheat and chickpeas in the ground at his two properties in CQ, Denlo Park, Springsure, and Colorada, Emerald.
With a little over 4000 hectares of wheat planted from late April until the third week of May, harvest started on September 20.
The crop is predominantly Reliant, with a small amount of Flanker, which Mr Burnett referred to as their staple varieties.
"It has been a tough season," he said.
"Fortunately we started with a full moisture profile, but then we have only had 33mm of in-crop rain.
"We put the header in the wheat [on September 20] and were really surprised at the result. It is just yielding a touch over two-and-a-half tonne to the hectare at the moment, but that's just the first day."
Mr Burnett is "really happy" with the yield and quality considering the season.
"It may have been a little limiting for yield, but has really helped the high quality of wheat and chickpeas that we're harvesting," he said.
"I've heard some chickpea results from around the traps, crops are yielding two-and-a-half tonne per hectare which is an awesome result so hopefully our chickpeas can get close to that."
The Burnetts planted 330ha of Drummond chickpeas in late May. Their chickpea harvest is expected to start in early-mid October.
Cotton Grower Services Emerald branch manager Alexandria Doyle (nee Galea) said there had been low or average insect, mice and disease pressure in the Central Highlands district.
"We saw summer rainfalls fill profiles in fallow fields with rain around Easter sparking some early planting however since then there has been minimal in crop rain with warmer temperatures," she said.
"With the spring heat rolling in wheat and chickpea crops are turning quickly and harvesters are starting up ... to have a crop off now before potential summer storms will be a relief."
Ms Doyle said the good news was the rising price of chickpeas.
"Chickpea prices have rallied very nicely - with the pricing up to and over $850 (per tonne) depending on grade, ports and logistics."
