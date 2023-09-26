A Rockhampton school has opened a state-of-the-art aquaculture facilitate to prepare students for the region's budding aquaculture hub and Fitzroy Food Bowl.
Rockhampton State High has opened a commercial grade aquaculture facility, giving students hands-on experience in a rapidly growing Queensland industry.
Science and aquaculture teacher Collis Holloway said it was during a trip to Singapore he attended with DAF, council and other stakeholders, that educational gaps to support industry growth were identified.
That was the start of his journey to advocate for the school's aquaculture facility, which was successful in securing $5 million worth of funding, with $1 million alone spent on technology and equipment.
"There is no other facility built to a commercial standard in a school, and it has some of best technology in the world, some of the tech hasn't even landed in Australia yet," Mr Holloway said.
The facility functions via on a recirculated aquaculture system (RAS) meaning it is fully enclosed and recycles its own water, and has a complete back up system in the case of a power outage.
Currently the school runs a subject called aquatic practices, encompassing topics in aquaculture and marine studies.
Mr Holloway said the subject had grown in popularity over the last few years, starting with around 15 students in year 11 and 12 taking up the subject to now having over 70.
With the help of the new facility, students will learn about collecting data, grading, feeding, and using an RAS system.
Students in year 12 will also be responsible for tagging Barramundi grown in the facility and releasing them into the Fitzroy where data will be tracked on growth and survival rates.
By 2025 the school would like to offer students a certificate II in aquaculture. Under this program the students would carry out tasks like maintaining the facility, running growth trials, and testing feed options.
The certificate is currently being developed by TAFE Queensland at their Whitsundays Campus in Cannonvale, in liaison with a local aquaculture producer.
The school also has plans to roll out ATAR subjects in the future that would be very focused on collecting, collating, and presenting data.
Mr Holloway said the school is helping to prepare students for region's push for "agrifood development".
"Students will gain a lot of transferable knowledge to any kind of field in the agricultural industry," he said.
Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said the region was wall placed to see significant growth to the agricultural industry in the coming years, especially with the recent completion of Rockwood Weir.
"Central Queensland farmers now have access to a once in a lifetime opportunity, more water provides more opportunities for growth of agriculture in our region," Mayor Williams said.
"Rookwood Weir has provided the catalyst to help drive the region's agricultural production with ongoing planning efforts aimed at using all water resources more effectively and focusing further infrastructure development in the Fitzroy Food Bowl."
The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries has been working with Rockhampton Regional Council to focus efforts on substantially growing the aquaculture industry in the area through economic development initiatives and investment drives.
DAF indicated that any substantial growth in seafood production would need to be driven by aquaculture, and considered it one of the fastest growing primary industry sectors in Queensland.
According to Advance Rockhampton, the region was well placed to develop the industry due to it's abundance of fish species natural to the Fitzroy catchment, consistent subtropical climate, proximity to an airport, and willingness to support investment needs, such as cold storage freight.
A large area in Bajool has been identified as a key area for aquaculture development, with Advance Rockhampton indicating landholders had expressed interest in potential join ventures.
A smaller area in Marmor has also been identified as a potential aquaculture site.
It said it would also be opening to working with landholders who may be willing to diversify on-farm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.