The Bassingthwaighte family of Waco Santa Gertrudis recorded another successful result at their 64th annual bull sale near Mitchell on Thursday.
Overall, all 95 bulls were sold to achieve a clearance of 100 per cent, average of $11,026 and gross of $1,047,500.
Topping the sale was the lot 6 bull, Waco T90 (P), a 24-month-old son of Waco Paxton P164, out of Waco M173, who was purchased for $52,500 by the Doering family of Spring Creek Santa Gertrudis, Tansey.
The sale topper weighed in at 940 kilograms, with an EMA of 150 square centimetres, IMF of 4.8 per cent, scrotal circumference of 45 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 8 millimetres, respectively.
Selling for a second top price of $47,500 was lot 2, Waco T114 (PS), also a son of Waco Paxton P164, and he was taken home by Ben and Carly Evans of Tullamore Park Pastoral, Roma.
Kicking off the sale in style at lot 1 was Waco T374, a Rosevale Jackaroo son, selling for $42,500 to the Speed family of Brigadoon Cattle Company, Taroom.
Hartley Grazing, Mitchell, were the most dominant of the volume buyers on the day, taking home a draft of 14 averaging $9214, while Napier Grazing, Alice Springs, NT, secured eight bulls for an average price of $6000.
