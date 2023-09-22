Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Central Queensland farmer Anthony Sylvester will try his hand at anything including pasta making

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
September 23 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Sylvester of Dynamic Eggs with a stack of eggs and a range of his pasta. Picture: Judith Maizey
Anthony Sylvester of Dynamic Eggs with a stack of eggs and a range of his pasta. Picture: Judith Maizey

From cattle producer to timber merchant to egg producer and pasta maker, Anthony Sylvester of Dynamic Eggs is not afraid to turn his hand at anything.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.