From cattle producer to timber merchant to egg producer and pasta maker, Anthony Sylvester of Dynamic Eggs is not afraid to turn his hand at anything.
"Anything you do in life is tricky," he said.
"I'm not frightened to have a go. I'm not frightened to stuff something up and that's where a lot of people don't achieve what they want to achieve in life - they're too scared to fail, but it's not a failure, it's a lesson. Move forward, move on, have another go."
Certainly, Mr Sylvester's chicken farm at Lake Mary, near Rockhampton, is testament to this philosophy which is a fair hike from where he grew up on a cattle property in the Arcadia Valley.
And it's a long way from the family's 83,000 acre (33,588 hectare) breeding property at Alpha which Mr Sylvester managed and ran 5000 Droughtmaster females for 11 years.
After that sold, he moved to Yeppoon where he owned and managed a timber and steel yard for nine years, but when cheap imports started to take its toll, he knew he had to look at how he could turn a former pineapple farm of 100 acres (40 hectares) that he had bought in 2011 into a profitable business.
"It's really hard to make a living off 100 acres unless you're doing small crops which is not my background so I went looking for something which was suitable," he said.
Mr Sylvester said he looked at fish farms such as soft shell crabs, but ruled those out because of the high capital expenditure before getting a return.
"So I settled on chooks. I got a shed (in 2016) and 500 chooks and started," he said.
With little to no experience, Mr Sylvester said he then bought more sheds and chickens off a producer who was getting out of the industry.
"We started chasing supply and demand got to a point where we got more sheds to where we've now got 10 sheds - nine are full at moment - and even now we can't keep up with demand," he said.
"Right now we are sitting on about 4000 chickens that are laying, we've got another 500 that are coming on to lay... we've got 700 that are sitting at six weeks and 700 are sitting at 12 weeks and then we've got another 700 up in the shed that are a week old."
Using Bond Black and Bond Brown chickens, those numbers equate to about 1000 dozen eggs a week depending on a number of factors including the weather.
"We are delivering about 70-80 boxes a week, with 15 dozen to a box - they go to local butchers, local shops, Woolworths, Drakes - and we do Yeppoon, Emu Park and Rocky every week," Mr Sylvester said.
"We are well and truly classified as free range. The national standard (for stocking density) is between 1500 and 10,000 birds to the hectare, and we're sitting at around 1500 to 1800 to the hectare.
"We push the fact that we are pasture because our chooks are on grass at 12 weeks."
But, as well as egg production, Mr Sylvester has increased his landholding to 480 acres to where he is now running about 90 cows plus progeny with a Brangus bull, and making weaner hay.
This year, he expects to make between 300 to 400 round bales without irrigation.
The property also has a commercial grove of avocados and custard apples.
"Again, we were looking at a little bit of diversification and other streams of income," Mr Sylvester said.
"Everything is evolving for us here,"
Which is how Mr Sylvester got into making and selling fresh pasta to local restaurants and is looking to make and sell dried pasta Australia wide.
"We were getting a lot of undersized eggs from our new chooks so I went down the path of what can we do with these as it's not something we can get rid of easily.
"So I started researching what used a lot of eggs and one thing that came up was pasta."
Trading as the Dynamic Food Company, the business has grown from nothing to where it now has a commercial kitchen, food licence, a second pasta machine, a packing machine and a range of different pastas from spaghetti and tagliatelli to fusilli and casarecce.
"So we've got a (fresh) product that we can put in the fridge for seven to 10 days without compromising it and we can put it in the freezer for three months," he said.
"We're also looking at purchasing a dehydrator to do some dried pasta so we can get a longer shelf life and that opens up the possibility where we can post our product to anywhere in Australia...it's in the development stages."
Mr Sylvester said while he was not Italian and knew nothing about pasta making, he "literally just had a go".
"We just wanted to utilise a waste product - we are now utilising eggs that would have got thrown away so the cost for us is only the flour...you cannot get a cleaner product than what we produce."
As to what's next, Mr Sylvester said he would just be sitting on what land he had for now, but would look at doing more value adding.
