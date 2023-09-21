Police have seized more than $52,000 worth of drugs following the arrests of 48 people in raids across the Central Highlands region over the last nine months.
Operation Victor Coup was established in January, targeting crime syndicates involved in the trafficking of methylamphetamine throughout the Emerald, Springsure and Blackwater areas.
Led by detectives from Emerald Criminal Investigation Branch, assisted by CIB officers from Blackwater, Rockhampton, Moranbah, and the Rockhampton Tactical Crime Squad, multiple search warrants were executed at rural properties across the region resulting in 48 people charged with 196 offences, including:
Investigations are continuing with further arrests in relation to alleged property and drug offences expected.
Emerald CIB detective sergeant and officer in charge, Dylan Brook said Operation Victor Coup was a prime example of the Queensland Police Service's commitment to actively target and disrupt drug trafficking and property crime across the state.
"This operation successfully targeted not only offenders who caused significant harm to the Central Highlands community through the distribution and sale of methylamphetamine, but also people whose criminal actions caused financial pain and distress to hard-working, honest business and rural property owners," Detective Sergeant Brook said.
"These arrests should send a clear message that police in the Central Highlands region are committed and focused on targeting people who distribute dangerous drugs and commit property crime throughout the community."
Anyone with further information is urged to contact police.
