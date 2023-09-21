On September 18, a 26-year-old Emerald man was taken into police custody and charged with 41 offences including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, 20 counts of supplying dangerous drug, nine counts of stealing, one count each of possessing and disposing of tainted property, possessing implements used in unlawful entry to motor vehicle, and other drug-related offences. He was remanded in custody to reappear in the Emerald Magistrates Court on November 7, 2023.

On September 19, police executed a search warrant in Blackwater and charged a 32-year-old Blackwater man with 15 offences including trafficking in dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs exceeding schedule, extortion, robbery with violence in company, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, enter dwelling with intent at night in company, and other drug-related offences. He was remanded in custody to reappear at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 21, 2023.

On September 18, police executed a search warrant in Springsure and charged a 28-year-old Springsure man with 16 offences including one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs, robbery with violence in company whilst armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, carry a weapon loaded in a public place, unlawful possession of explosives, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing property obtained from supplying dangerous drugs, and other drug-related offences. He was remanded in custody to reappear at the Emerald Magistrates Court on 26 September, 2023.

On September 18, police charged a 28-year-old Springsure man with 15 offences including one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence by break, stealing of a vehicle, stealing, receiving tainted property, possession of tainted property, possessing implements used in unlawful entry to motor vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs, and other drug-related offences. He is due to appear at the Emerald Magistrates Court on October 17, 2023.

On September 18, police charged a 21-year-old Springsure woman with 10 offences including one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, five counts of supplying dangerous drugs, possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs, and other drug-related offences. She is due to appear at Emerald Magistrates Court on November 7, 2023.

On September 19, police executed a search warrant in Blackwater and charged a 20-year-old Blackwater woman with offences including trafficking in dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs exceeding schedule and other drug offences. She was remanded in custody and due to appear at the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 25, 2023.

On September 20, police executed a search warrant in Springsure and charged a 28-year-old Springsure man with three offences including robbery with violence in company whilst armed, possessing restricted drugs and drug utensils. He is due to appear at the Emerald Magistrates Court on November 7, 2023.