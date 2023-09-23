Queensland has massive potential for agritourism, but was being held back by government regulation, says an expert in the field.
Rose Wright, managing director of Regionality, a consulting firm specialising in agri innovation and agritourism development, said there was extraordinary potential for agritourism, but it was not seen as mainstream in this state.
"When we think tourism, we think coast, we think the reef, surf beaches, we might think rain forest and yet we're one of the biggest food producers in Australia and we have some of the most incredible produce grown in this state, some of the most extraordinary flavours and some of the best quality food in the world," she said
"What other state in Australia can grow truffles and tropicals? We also have every form of protein known to man, phenomenal horticultural production and some extraordinary landscapes that go from coastal grazing lands to savannah and everything in between - tropical rain forests down to mountainous country where it snows."
And while Ms Wright believes Queensland is "really blessed" as far as agritourism is concerned, she said there were a number of things preventing it from developing in this state and one of them was the regulatory framework.
"We did some work with the NSW Government in 2021 and 2022, and created specific legislation that allows farmers to do agritourism and it's starting to really snowball down there," she said.
"Other states are looking at their land use planning reform as well so the State Government (in Queensland) has an opportunity, it's not local government, to really set the benchmark to allow farmers to innovate and diversify while still protecting the agricultural productivity of the land.
"It's a wasted opportunity because all of these coastal towns, all of these communities out west, they all love tourism and they all draw visitors in at different times of the year and the trick with agritourism is to make sure it works for the farm first.
"It's got to be real, it's got to be about what's happening on the farm and the farming people, their passion, the produce and, of course, the place.
"When you create that mix, that confluence of these people in this location, you create some extraordinary experiences that are real for Queensland and nowhere else in Australia can do it like that because Queenslanders are unique and Queensland is unique."
Recently, Ms Wright was the facilitator at an Agritourism Field Day organised by Livingstone Shire Council in Yeppoon.
She said her business helped farmers look at their options for diversification and value adding so they could become more viable, feasible and desirable from a consumer perspective.
And, after 30 years in the industry, Ms Wright said she had never once helped a farmer develop something on their farm that did not tap into their passion and drive.
"And every time we tap into what makes them happy, that's what makes the customer happy and that's what makes it successful," she said.
"Yes, you do have to like people, but there aren't too many farmers that I know who don't like people, who don't like a chat, who don't like to tell a story.
"In fact, when you make sure that the venture is right for them and their land and it's respectful of them and their land, then you get that really magical combination that visitors really respond to and rave about.
"And, that's the success factor of making it right from a farming and farmer's perspective first and then the other is an add on where it's authentic and it's real for them."
Ms Wright said she tended to work with people who wanted to create that value chain and move towards a more consumer-focused offering.
"It could be anything... it might be on-farm sales which could be as small as a farm gate stall right through to a more retail experience on-farm that features their produce," she said.
"It could be about value adding to that produce and serving that produce to other people and then selling that value-added produce."
Ms Wright said it did not have to be as complicated as a restaurant or cafe, it could start with a farm gate stall and picnics in the paddock using produce off the farm.
"It might evolve into something more, but it doesn't have to," she said.
"In terms of diversification, it might be looking at their spare capacity. It might be looking at what resources are available to them such as conservation zone or an area or building that's not being utilised that could be converted into another use like an area for tastings or... accommodation - or it could be a place for people to come and learn and do workshops about farming processes or it could be about how to use the produce.
"So really what you can do on farm is endless - it comes down to the farm, the farmer and how and why they are developing these components of their business and then what's going to work from a consumers perspective
"It's all very well to think about what you want as a business, but you've actually also got to focus on what the consumer wants."
Mr Wright said both perspectives needed to be taken into account as well as what was doable on farm in terms of the regulation.
She said farmers had to look at what was feasible on their farms because some things were prohibited.
"So you've just got to understand what is suitable for that farm, and every farm and every farmer is a different scenario so while there are some principles involved and lots tools and templates that we use, there are processes bespoke for every farmer so we get the right outcome for them and their potential consumer."
As to a success story, Ms Wright cited The Salty Lime Co and Waterpark Farm in Central Queensland, and Tommerup's Dairy Farm in the Scenic Rim.
She said Tommerup's Dairy Farm had evolved the business through different economic and climatic conditions which had kept them resilient.
"As a dairy farm in 2008 they weren't really making any money out of dairy so they were forced to look at ways that they could diversify and they've created direct to consumer value-added products, they have on farm accommodation, and they've diversified their production to include artisan scale pork, veal, vegetables, flowers and eggs," she said.
"They've got a whole thing happening there and that's one example of somebody who has evolved."
