Seasonal conditions have meant a mixed schedule for cotton plantings across the state.
While most crops in the Central Highlands have been planted, growers across central Queensland are at mixed planting stages, and the Darling Downs continues with pre-irrigation and planting set for October.
MCA Ag director Tim Richards said all the fallows needed some good rain before dryland growers started planting, while for irrigators, there was some pre-irrigation happening now with planting and watering-up set for early October.
Mr Richards said most of the water on-farm would be exhausted in the pre-irrigation or watering up stages, and farmers would then be relying on what licences they've got in the upstream dams.
"Every irrigator is different, but if you look at the valleys percent wise, we're going to be very reliant on storages upstream in the Macintyre," he said.
"The Condamine aggregations have some high flow water on farm and they're probably a little bit better off in general until you get out to the west of it, depending on their holdings.
"Across our clientele, we'd be looking at around a 60 to 70 per cent area plant of what we'd call a full water plant."
Mr Richards said it was a positive season coming up, but with dry conditions forecast, deciding on a realistic planting area was crucial.
"It was a very dry winter and it's going to take a lot of water to get crops established. A forecast for a warmer summer means that people are going in with pretty big water budgets, so we'll make sure we don't plan too much," he said.
"Even though the landscape's dry, we haven't got empty reservoirs, so it's still in a good position. Then, hopefully the summer breaks at some stage and the rivers start to flow again."
CottonInfo regional extension officer Kim Stevens works with growers in the Dawson region as well as growing cotton at her own family farm in Bilolea.
She said growers in her region had been planting over the last couple of weeks and would continuing doing so over the next two to four weeks.
She indicated the reason some growers may not have planted yet was due to ongoing development in the Dawson, after having purchased more country.
"The Dawson's a huge developing area, out Theodore and Moura way, there's a lot of country getting developed into irrigation," she said.
"Year-by-year in between each season, they have been building on that development and so you're going to see cotton increasing by hectares every year," she said.
Ms Stevens said the purchase of additional land was usually ex-grazing land, and said the increase in holdings would also increase water allocations for those growers.
Another reason she said some growers may have been behind schedule was due to irrigation taking longer than last year as, "it's just a lot drier and it's taking a lot longer to water up".
"In the Dawson there's some growers that aren't putting in all their cotton now because they only have enough water to probably irrigate for the first irrigation and then after that they don't have a lot of water," she said.
She said a good storm in the catchment area would give growers a lot more confidence to plant the rest of their crops, but others had taken the risk in good faith rain would eventually come.
Ms Stevens said the longer warm season in the area had prevented most growers from planting a rotational winter crop.
Additionally, she said many growers had extended their growing period this year by two months due to overcast conditions in the usual picking window of February to March, which saw plants throw squares and flowers.
Not wanting an "ordinary yield", she said warmer conditions had allowed growers to compensate with a couple of extra months of growing, meaning picking was only done around May to June this year.
"Gross margin wise, nothing really can beat cotton... that's why when everyone has water they grow cotton, because it's the best cash crop," she said.
Agnvet Rural agronomist Ellie Amory said some of her cotton growing clients in Emerald had planted around the end of August, where as last year most had waited until around September 9 to plant their crop.
She said the conditions last year were cooler and wetter and so at the time growers were waiting to be able to get a tractor through the paddock.
According to Ms Amory, most growers in Emerald who had planted were irrigated growers as there wasn't enough moisture around for dryland croppers to plant yet.
She said most dryland croppers would likely wait until November or December to make the decision to plant based on whether a decent storm came through and it would likely take around two inches of rainfall to be moist enough to plant.
She said the warmer weather had likely not impacted the crop too much, but rather seedlings may have flourished under the warmer conditions, pending having enough moisture in the soil.
In cases where germination had been lower, Ms Amory thought it may have been due to seed bed conditions.
She said growers planting back into cotton country on top of cotton stubble could find germination affected due to the presence of cotton trash, soil not being well-rested and broken up by the planting of a legume, or the presence of disease-causing soil organisms as the trash breaks down.
As a contrast Ms Armory said the breakdown from a crops such as chickpeas, or wheat or legumes, would create debris that acted as more of a mulch rather than a thick cover of cotton trash that was harder to break down.
She predicted harvest would start in the area around March next year.
Louis Dreyfus Company's Dalby gin is at the tail end of processing the 2022-23 cotton crop.
LDC's regional origination manager Andrew Cook said the facility was focused on ensuring a traceable and responsible supply chain to realise its vision for a "safe and sustainable future".
Through the partnership with the Australian Cotton Research Conference, LDC recently played host at their Dalby gin.
Their main goal during the visit was to showcase how their cotton was "ethically and sustainably sourced, processed and refined, stored and transported to consumers worldwide".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.