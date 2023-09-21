Belmont Research Station recovering after blaze wipes out pastures, yards, fences

Several fires broke out in Queensland late last week and over the weekend, with a total of around 5000 hectares affected across central Queensland.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire in over the weekend in Emerald that burnt through 130 hectares with property damage reported to sheds and fences.
Meanwhile in Etna Creek, north of Rockhampton, a grass fire broke out on Thursday, September 14 that burnt thousands of hectares and damaged rural infrastructure.
QFES were still investigating the causes of the both blazes, however multiple sources have told Queensland Country Life the fire at Etna Creek may have broken out as a result of slasher work nearby.
Belmont Research Station, a property dedicated to research and development through a partnership between AgForce and Central Queensland University, was damaged during the blaze.
Central Queensland AgForce director John Baker who is also committee chair for the station said the fire destroyed a set of stockyards, burnt approximately 1000 hectares, and a significant amount of fencing.
"Luckily there were no cattle in that area at the time because it's a rotational grazing system, but they would have been looking to put cattle out there as part of that rotation," he said.
Given the season so far, the damage to pastures would likely impact the running of property as the lack of rain and dry conditions in the area had left the grass "quite short".
"My guess is that we'll have to lighten off some of the stock because the pasture was fairly light there anyway because of the lack of rainfall that we've had," he said.
Graizer Geoff Maynard runs agistment cattle on the property through a sub-lease agreement with CQU, with some of his stock used for research purposes. Mr Maynard said he was unsure what the impact of the fire would be at this stage in time.
Mr Baker had found a silver-lining however, with the fire having been an effective method of weed control, cleaning up lantana, possibly a bit of rubber vine, and regrowth.
"The message I've been trying to get out there, that even though there's short-term pain with the loss of pasture and infrastructure of the yards and fencing, there's certainly an upside to it," he said.
"Managing that lantana will be a bit easier going forward."
Mr Baker said the responding emergency services were able use a firebreak to suppress the fire.
He said it was forward thinking from station manager Phil Orchard who previously put in a firebreak through the middle of the property down to the river that likely prevented it travelling further though the property.
Rockhampton Rural Fire Service acting area director Matthew Eckhardt said it was important for rural properties wanting to protect fences and boundaries by creating firebreaks to have a water source nearby.
"It they're going to use a slasher or grader to put a firebreak in, they need on have some sort of firefighting suppression there just in case something starts," he said.
Mr Eckhardt also said someone was in need of assistance to put out a blaze on their property, they should refrain from ringing their local brigades and instead dial 000, so emergency services could provide the appropriate level of support.
He said landholders wanting to do burns on their property greater than two by two metres in any direction would have to be issued with a Permit to Light Fire issued by their local fire warden.
There was currently a 10-day suspension in place for all permits across the Rockhampton and Livingston shires due to the current conditions.
He said central Queensland continued to be on alert over the next two days due to coastal influences, heat and wind coming from the west, as well as large amounts of dry fuel around.
