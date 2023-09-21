Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Belmont Research Station recovering after blaze wipes out pastures, yards, fences

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
September 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All that was left of a set of stockyards at Belmont Research Station. Picture supplied
All that was left of a set of stockyards at Belmont Research Station. Picture supplied

Several fires broke out in Queensland late last week and over the weekend, with a total of around 5000 hectares affected across central Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.