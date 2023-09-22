A Roma beef producer has launched a new Facebook page to find rural workers after her own frustrations finding staff.
Bush Jobs has been launched by Roma district beef producer Sharon Colley of Brucedale.
Mrs Colley said the Facebook page was born out of frustration in a bid to get quality staff in a diminishing rural job market.
"By posting your job position on the Bush Jobs page, both employers and employees can remain private and not use their personal Facebook account," she said.
"Most employers are after staff, and not about making friends on Facebook.
"It really is just adding another layer of privacy to protect an entire industry is struggling
"We can advertise your position vacant on our page and other pages on social media and you remain anonymous."
Mrs Colley said anyone who is looking for workers can utilise Bush Jobs as a low cost alternative to control of their own employee selection.
"All applications are emailed directly back to you and you respond to emails, you talk to the applicants, you select for interviews and you organise and undertake the interviews, so you control the process."
