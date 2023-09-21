As the dry continues to bite deep and local government shires look to join the drought declared register, more cattle producers are facing spending time on the state's long paddock in the chase for feed.
One drover who has been on the road for the past eight years is Jennifer McClelland, who is determined to retain her core breeders of about 1000 Hereford/ Brahman cross cows.
Ms McClelland left her property near Tara eight years ago in a bid to retain and grow her breeder herd.
She has used not only the primary stock route, but ventured through the secondary and unused routes in search of feed.
She has spent the past two years around the Winton, Longreach and Barcaldine districts and west to Aramac, and said that while there was still knee high feed, it was now starting to dry off.
"You have to be pretty careful moving through that body of grass as you don't know what is under you," she said.
She is one of three mobs in the region with Terry Hall in front of her, and Bill Little and his mob behind.
She said while the feed was available, the watering points in some places were far from adequate.
"Yes there are some big concrete troughs in place, but it is difficult to pump water because the inlet valves are inadequate," she said.
Local governments now retain 100 per cent of the revenue from stock routes to maintain them but she said many of the local council rangers were not available when needed.
"There is no slow moving clause, we have to keep moving under the law, council ranger available or not," she said.
"A fatigue clause should be added to allow a slow walk of three to five kilometres, instead of 10km, would help.
"They receive the stock route fees, charges and penalties to reinvest in the stock route network."
A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources said it had allocated a further $2.14 million this financial year for capital projects; for the efficient operation of water facilities coming into the dry season; and to fix bores across the network.
The Queensland government has also provided more than $2.1 million to local governments over the past two financial years for maintenance and management of stock route assets, they said.
"We continue to work closely with local councils as part of the Queensland Stock Route Management Working Group," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.