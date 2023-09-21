Queensland Country Life
Home/News

More cattle hitting the long paddock as the dry bites hard

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
September 21 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drover Jennifer McClelland near The Patrick's waterhole outside Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied
Drover Jennifer McClelland near The Patrick's waterhole outside Barcaldine. Picture: Supplied

As the dry continues to bite deep and local government shires look to join the drought declared register, more cattle producers are facing spending time on the state's long paddock in the chase for feed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.