A trio of bulls shared the top price between them at Clonlara's annual on-property bull sale at Glenmorgan on Wednesday.
Two Droughtmaster bulls and one red composite bull reached $16,000, each going to a different buyer.
The first was to Clermont's Ben Hutton, who was bidding online and got the sale off to a bright start, lasting the distance on lot 1, Clonlara 2235, a 24-month-old with green lights across the board for estimated breeding values.
Weighing in at 822kg, he had P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and 8mm respectively, an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres, and intra-muscular fat of 4.8 per cent.
A few lots later, the AC Cattle Co's Darren Childs made the successful bid for Clonlara 22289, a 22.5-month-old homozygous polled bull sired by Yaralla Arthur.
His 200, 400 and 600 day EBVs were in the top 5pc and Mr Childs said he had plenty of sire power about him.
"We saw a picture and like that, and he was more impressive in the flesh," he said. "He has a beautiful head, plenty of skin, a hooded eye, a proper carcase bull."
He'll be put in with Glenlands D stud cows.
"We've had a number of Clonlara bulls before and they've worked really well, so that was another attraction for us," Mr Childs said.
The bull weighed 884kg, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 9 and 7mm, an EMA of 138sq cm, and IMF of 4.2pc.
In addition, his scrotal circumference was 43 centimetres and his semen morphology was 91pc.
The third $16,000 bull was a red composite bull sold to the neighbouring Warby family at Billinbah Pastoral.
They were also repeat clients and Sam Warby said the bull they'd outlaid top money for had plenty of meat and a great carcase.
He had been sired by one of the Warby's own composite bulls, which helped sell him to them.
At 23 months he weighed 892kg, had a scrotal circumference of 42cm, P8 and rib fat statistics of 11 and 7mm, an EMA of 137sq cm, and IMF of 4.8pc.
He was also double polled.
Stud principal Gus McCormack said he was one of his favourite bulls in the draft, for his bone and stretch, while still being soft.
Thirty-two of the 54 Droughtmaster bulls offered were sold under the hammer, or 59pc, while 64pc or nine of the 14 red composite bulls sold.
Overall, 41 of 68 bulls, 60pc, were sold for an average price of $7146.
Mr McCormack said it had been a tough day at the office but had been expected.
"We are very grateful for our new and repeat buyers for their support," he said.
Bingcliff Pty Ltd, Wambo Feedlot, Dalby was a prominent buyer at the sale, purchasing seven bulls for an average $5142.
The Anscombes at Charleville bought five bulls between them for $5000 each, and five other bulls went to Cameron Hudson, Maranoa Downs, Roma for an average $7400.
Online bidders accounted for 27 of the bull sales, going to Cunnamulla and Argyll in Queensland as well as to the Clermont and Charleville buyers, and to Manchee Agriculture in Narrabri, NSW.
