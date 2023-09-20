Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Clonara Droughtmaster sale reaches top price three times

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 20 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clonlara stud principal Gus McCormack with equal-top purchasers Tayla and Darren Childs, Glenlands D stud, looking over some of the sale bulls. Picture: Sally Gall
Clonlara stud principal Gus McCormack with equal-top purchasers Tayla and Darren Childs, Glenlands D stud, looking over some of the sale bulls. Picture: Sally Gall

A trio of bulls shared the top price between them at Clonlara's annual on-property bull sale at Glenmorgan on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.