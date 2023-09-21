Yearling steers and heifers to feed hold value at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby remained virtually unchanged on Wednesday at 3824 head.
Buyer attendance was similar to last week with a number of export processors absent from the buying panel, and not all the regular feed and trade buyers were present.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock averaged a further 20c/kg less. However yearling steers and heifers to feed sold close to the previous week level with only small reductions in places.
Cows continued to experienced less demand with heavy weight cows 7c to 10c cheaper and plain condition light and medium weights averaged 18c to 35c/kg less.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 280c to average 246c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 262c to 263c with sales to 289c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to a top of 290c to average 269c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers averaged 140c and made to 198c/kg. Medium weight yearling heifers to feed averaged from 180c to 230c and made to 238c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 246c to average 214c/kg.
A handful of bullocks made to 246c to average 226c/kg. Plain condition medium weight cows made to 110c to average 89c with a few light weights making 40c to 50c/kg.
Heavy weight 3 score cows made to 181c to average 173c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 195c to average 189c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 228c/kg.
