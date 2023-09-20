The 2023 Yarrawonga bull sale was set for a cracking result on Wednesday near Wallumbilla, setting the pace with a six figure sum early on, and an average of $36,1000 for the first 20 bulls through the ring.
Overall, of the 188 bulls offered, 186 sold for a clearance of 99 per cent, average price of $12,339, and gross of $2,295,000.
In a breakdown of the sale, 169 classified Santa Gertrudis bulls sold for an average price of $12,965, seven commercial Santa Gertrudis bulls averaged $6000, and ten Santa Gertrudis cross commercial bulls saw an average of $9000.
It was Andrew and Fiona Bassingthwaighte's lot 4 bull, Yarrawonga T548 (P), which sold for $130,000 to David and Suzanne Bassingthwaighte of Waco Santa Gertrudis, Mungallala.
The 23-month-old was by Watasanta Ladies Man, a blue ribbon class winner at the Ekka who sold privately for $20,000 to Yarrawonga, and out of a classified Yarrawonga female.
He weighed 920 kilograms with an EMA of 135 square centimetres, IMF of 6.6 per cent, scrotal circumference of 37 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 10 millimetres, respectively.
The second top price was seen by lot 8, Yarrawonga T114 (P), who was purchased for $70,000 by the Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis stud, Wallabadah, NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.