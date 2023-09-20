Queensland Country Life
Yarrawonga Santa Gertrudis sell 186 bulls at 2023 sale

Clare Adcock
September 20 2023 - 8:00pm
Yarrawonga stud principal Andrew Bassingthwaite and auctioneer Michael Smith, Elders with the $130,000 Yarrawonga T548. Pictures: Clare Adcock
Yarrawonga stud principal Andrew Bassingthwaite and auctioneer Michael Smith, Elders with the $130,000 Yarrawonga T548. Pictures: Clare Adcock

The 2023 Yarrawonga bull sale was set for a cracking result on Wednesday near Wallumbilla, setting the pace with a six figure sum early on, and an average of $36,1000 for the first 20 bulls through the ring.

