The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed a helicopter undertaking water-bombing activities has crashed into a dam in Tarome in the Scenic Rim area on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at a dam on a private property shortly before 3pm.
QFES says the helicopter was undertaking water collection at the time of the crash and was hovering close to the water when it hit the surface and rolled.
The aircraft was engaged by QFES in support of a bushfire at Tregony, which has been burning the past several days.
The pilot and sole occupant of the helicopter was able to escape the wreckage and swim to shore.
He is currently being assessed by paramedics, but is believed to be uninjured.
It's currently unclear what caused the crash.
QFES says it will assist the Australian Transport Safety Bureau with its investigation.
