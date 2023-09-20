Queensland Country Life
Helicopter crashes into dam at Tarome during bushfire water-bombing activities

By Dakota Tait
September 20 2023 - 4:23pm
Picture by Shutterstock.
The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has confirmed a helicopter undertaking water-bombing activities has crashed into a dam in Tarome in the Scenic Rim area on Wednesday afternoon.

