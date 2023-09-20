Weaner steers sell for 250c at Silverdale

There were 173 cattle yarded at Silverdale on Wednesday.
TS Foote sold Charolais heavy cows for 197c or $1178.
Hardale sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for 206c or $1093 and Droughtmaster bulls for 170c or $1378.
B Milne sold Simbrah heavy feeder steers for 245c or $1079.
A and L Duncan sold Droughtmaster yearling mickeys for 199c or $748.
Brangus feeder heifers from W and E Stark sold for 217c or $847.
G and B Crawfold sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for 191c or $477.
Friesian dairy cull cows from D and D Abraham sold for 165c or $983.
RAAU Pty Ltd sold Santa weaner steers for 250c or $633.
