Yarrawonga T548 sells for six figure price

Updated September 20 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:25pm
Selling action at Yarrawonga this morning. Picture: Clare Adcock
Andrew and Fiona Bassingthwaighte have sold a six figure bull at their on-property bull sale near Wallumbilla today (Wednesday).

