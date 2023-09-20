Andrew and Fiona Bassingthwaighte have sold a six figure bull at their on-property bull sale near Wallumbilla today (Wednesday).
The 23-month-old, Yarrawonga T548, sold for $130,000 to David and Suzanne Bassingthwaighte of Waco Santa Gertrudis, Mungallala.
The bull was by Watasanta Ladies Man, a blue ribbon class winner at the Ekka who sold privately for $20,000 to Yarrawonga, and out of a classified Yarrawonga female.
The first 20 bulls of the sale averaged $36,100.
Fifteen Ladies Man sons have been offered by Yarrawonga in the last two years to average $23,560 with 13 in this year's sale.
Last year the Yarrawonga sale reached record territory when Yarrawonga S316 sold for $250,000 to RL Pastoral Co, Kyogle, NSW and Nioa Pastoral Co, Allora.
