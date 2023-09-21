Queensland Country Life
Home/News

AgForce slams Queensland's wind farm rules

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgForce is recommending it be mandatory for wind farm developers to start funding a decommissioning trust fund from the start of the project. Picture: Brandon Long
AgForce is recommending it be mandatory for wind farm developers to start funding a decommissioning trust fund from the start of the project. Picture: Brandon Long

AgForce has taken issue with the government's current Wind Farm Code, especially in relation to acoustics and decommissioning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.