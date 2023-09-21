AgForce slams Queensland's wind farm rules

AgForce has taken issue with the government's current Wind Farm Code, especially in relation to acoustics and decommissioning.
The peak body's CEO Michael Guerin has detailed their concerns in a submission to Deputy Premier and Infrastructure Minister Steven Miles, after the government announced a review of the requirements for wind farm developments in Queensland was underway.
In it, Mr Guerin said AgForce saw the acoustic criteria contained in State Code 23 was contrary to best practice approaches.
"AgForce has serious concerns about the integrity of the guidelines adopted by Code 23," he wrote.
"The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for community noise recommends that during the night, bedrooms should have less than 30 dB(A) indoors to allow for good quality sleep.
"Noise pollution can cause significant short and long-term health consequences ... however, under Code 23 the permitted maximum noise level from wind turbines on a host property at nighttime is the greater of 45dB outdoors, or the background noise plus 5dB.
"On non-host lots the permitted maximum outdoor noise level is the greater of 35dB or the background noise plus 5dB.
"Ordinarily noise is regulated by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (DEHP), however, wind farms are not subject to the same noise regulations that are prescribed by the Environmental Protection Noise Policy."
A spokesperson for the Department of State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning (DSDILGP) said the noise policy did not contain acoustic levels specifically designed for wind farms.
"The acoustic levels in the wind farm state code have been developed to respond to the complex way in which noise is generated and transmitted from wind turbines," they said.
"These levels have regard to the state government's Environmental Protection Noise Policy as well as World Health Organisation recommended standards."
Mr Guerin goes on to say that in a series of emails exchanged within the DEHP, it has "evidently ignored concerns from its own staff".
"On August 26 2015, DEHP technical specialist Dr Antoine David concluded that the Code 23 acoustic criteria will not protect residents or animals," he stated.
"AgForce sees that the DEHP should have informed the DSDILGP of Dr David's concerns."
Mr Guerin also raised concerns with the decommissioning of wind turbines and the risk farmers could face.
He said the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner had highlighted the project operator may sell the project to another company over the course of the life of the project, which "could easily result in the arrangement to fund the decommissioning being lost and the enforceability of the agreement being eroded over time".
"There is nothing in the Planning Act to provide for the development approval to bind the wind farm proponent/developer once it transfers the wind farm, or the successors in title to the wind farm or the holding company of the proponent," he wrote.
"Often the wind farm proponent is a $2 subsidiary of a publicly listed company with no resources to fulfill the conditions - particularly the decommissioning ...
"Concerningly, if the cost to decommission the wind farm did fall upon the landholder, there would likely be no avenue for the landholder to recover the costs of decommissioning the project as they would not have ownership over the project's assets."
Steven Miles has said the government's review of the requirements for wind farm developments in Queensland was "designed to strengthen those protections for communities and the environment, while creating certainty and clarity for industry with clearer benchmarks for managing environmental and construction impacts."
