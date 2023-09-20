Grain price rise impacting feedlots, but pain offset by cattle dip

While dry conditions and the scarcity of grain continues to push the price of barley and wheat higher for Queensland feedlots, overall their input costs haven't changed much in three years.
That's because feedlots are no longer having to compete with restocker competition, allowing feeder prices to ease, MLA global supply analyst Tim Jackson says.
Feeder cattle and feed grain prices - the two largest costs for feedlots - are usually inversely related, meaning when one increases, the other decreases and vice-versa.
Mr Jackson said in drought, grain is scarce due to poor harvest yields, whereas cattle turnoff increases during drought as producers sell cattle given the lack of available feed.
"The price relationship is now returning to similar levels to those last seen in early 2020," he said.
On Wednesday, the Dalby feed wheat and barley prices were at $440 and $433 respectively - up 40 per cent on this time last year. However, the national feeder steer price sat at 237c/kg liveweight (lwt) - down 55pc on September 2022.
As managing director of Lotte International's Sandalwood Feedlot at Dalby, Geoff Cornford oversees about 16,000 head of Wagyu and crossbred cattle fed for the South Korean and Australian market.
Sandalwood uses barley primarily, together with wheat, protein meal, and hay - with 10pc of feed grown there.
Mr Cornford said the rising price of white grain would impact feedlots but there was still plenty of positivity in the industry.
"I think all feedlots are suffering from these higher prices now because most feedlots really only cover the new season and then only have limited coverage in the normal course of business after that, so if it's not impacting feedlots now, it certainly will be in four weeks time," he said.
"In terms of impact on activity because of the high prices, we certainly haven't seen a decline in interest in feeding. The demand for feeding cattle is as strong now as it was before the price rise.
"We have our own Wagyu meat business and then we have our custom feeding business and I think the lower cattle price has helped the custom feeders a lot, but then I'm sure they're getting pressure on their carcase price as well."
Mr Cornford said despite the high barley and wheat prices, they would not be looking to switch to alternative grains such as sorghum and corn due to quality and quantity concerns.
"Sorghum has risen in comparison to the other two grains and it's obviously not a preferred diet to cattle due to the inconsistency of the product, and corn's a very sporadically grown crop and it's unlikely they'll be much of it because of the dry season we're facing."
