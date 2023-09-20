Extensively developed mixed farming property on the market

Balgownie is a highly productive mixed farming property located in the tightly held Felton Valley, close to Toowoomba.
Offered by the Macdonald family, the 195 hectare (482 acre) Darling Downs property in three titles is described as being extensively developed to the highest possible standard.
Marketing agent Chris Holgar, JLL Agribusiness, said Balgownie represented one of the Darling Downs finest rural landholdings.
"The recently renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead sits among established, manicured gardens," Mr Holgar said.
"It provides the ultimate in rural lifestyle, less than two hours from Brisbane and 40 minutes from Toowoomba."
Balgownie has 122ha (301 acres) of deep, black, self-mulching soils, complemented by secure exclusion fenced grazing areas suitable for cattle, sheep or horses.
"The property is ideally suited to those looking to downsize from western holdings, or a city-based investor seeking the ultimate in rural lifestyle," Mr Holgar said.
Improvements include quality sheds and a workshop with three phase power, a caretaker's cottage, silos and cattle yards.
There is also a 77 megalitre irrigation bore licence, providing scope for future development.
The Macdonald family successfully operated Balgownie in conjunction with farming property Balandean West, which was recently sold prior to the proposed auction date of October 12.
Balgownie is being sold through JLL Agribusiness by an expressions of interest process that closes on October 26.
Contact Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, or Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness.
