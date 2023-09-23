The perspective that Charleville land rehydration practitioner Glenn Landsberg got from flying over the landscape gave him whole new opportunities to discover what was happening below.
As well as seeing the outcomes of different land management techniques, he said a lot of people were experimenting with erosion control techniques but not talking much about it.
Walking across his 60ha block on the outskirts of Charleville, he was keen to talk about the experiments he'd undertaken with water diversion and what he'd learnt.
"I love reading the landscape and what it's telling you," he said.
He grew up in the Adavale/Quilpie area and remembers his grandparents talking about mustering what is now thick mulga country in Bedford trucks, across open grasslands.
"Mulga is a fantastic asset but it has caused a lot of drought," he said.
"Overstocking has happened and there's been a loss of grass.
"With my flying, I go out to areas with huge Mitchell grass plain and they only get four inches of rain a year.
"They don't have as much grazing pressure."
His own block was solid mulga, which he thinned out with mosaic burning, and has been installing banks to divert water.
"Too much water can cause damage," he said. "I'm one of those idiots out in the rain seeing how water moves and helping it with a shovel.
"I just do it with a little Fergie tractor, putting in spreader banks on contours. It doesn't stop the flow, it just means the water's walking, not running."
He cast his eyes around the grassed-up paddock, saying that water hadn't run there to any great extent since 2020.
"We've not had big falls but we've got grass," he said. "Once the soil's healthy, dormant seeds of carbeen, bloodwood, even Mitchell grass, are coming up."
The changes have meant that instead of running 1 DSE to 20 or 30 acres, the country grew enough grass to grow standing hay and support 1 DSE to 2.2 acres.
What Mr Landsberg has done on his own hobby farm mirrors the type of work he's doing as a project officer with SQ Landscapes, much of it with satellite mapping.
"When you live with something, you don't notice incremental change," he said.
He emphasised the importance of getting diversity back into the country.
"You don't need to understand all the cycles, just make the best use of the water that falls," he said.
