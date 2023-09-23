Psychology of decision making

The goal of every producer is to be Farming and Grazing for Profit (yes it is a verb, not just the name of the renowned course). Agriculture is a tough game to play - so many variables that we can't control which have a major impact on outcomes. Hence the key to Farming and Grazing for Profit is the proactive decisions made by the management team.
What role does our headspace play in decision making? Quite simply, everything! There are a few traps out there at the moment that might be worth considering in these current conditions.
Firstly the 'price trap'. Livestock prices across the board have come off from the record highs we experienced in previous years. Because we would always like to be paid for what we produce, we tell ourselves a story when prices are high that we are finally getting paid "what we should be". I don't disagree that it would be good to receive higher prices, however price received is firmly outside of our control.
Just look at any historical price graph and you'll see a regular cycle of high and low prices. You'll also see an irregular pattern for how long it takes for prices to go from low to high. The price trap lures people into holding onto animals because they aren't worth as much as they were last year so they hold and wait until prices get "back to where they should be". We don't know when this will be, so avoid this trap.
Next is the 'season trap' - particularly for people who've had a few good seasons and are now having a drier year. The season trap lures people into thinking it could rain soon and so we'll get more feed and more quality. Or it lures us into thinking we still might get that crop through. It could rain... It could just as easily not rain though. And for many QCL readers, statistically, our green date is still a number of months away.
This leads us into the 'hope trap', where we find ourselves hoping that it rains soon or hoping that prices jump back up. In Grazing for Profit we talk about how "hope is not a strategy". Rather than getting caught in the hope trap we need to take stock of our current reality and plan ahead to create a good outcome, not just hope for it.
The final and most dangerous trap that arises is the 'avoidance trap'. It is an outcome of being lured into the price, season and hope traps. If the first three are rabbit traps then the avoidance trap is more of a bear trap!
This is where we avoid making decisions when we need to. Quite often this is because the decisions are difficult to make. Or they might be painful as we might be making decisions that don't make a profit.
It is still imperative that we minimise the loss in challenging conditions while doing everything we can to look after our people, landscapes and livestock. Avoiding a difficult decision never makes it easier, it just reduces the number of options you have to choose from when you do act.
Managing an agribusiness involves making difficult decisions. Look at the decisions you make with pride and know that you are doing everything you can to put yourself in control.
Happy decision making!
