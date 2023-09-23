Psychology of decision making

Next is the 'season trap' - particularly for people who've had a few good seasons and are now having a drier year. The season trap lures people into thinking it could rain soon and so we'll get more feed and more quality. Or it lures us into thinking we still might get that crop through. It could rain... It could just as easily not rain though. And for many QCL readers, statistically, our green date is still a number of months away.

