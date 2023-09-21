Queensland Country Life
Ianbrae Droughtmasters registers two piece brand 'PP' to showcase bulls horn status

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 21 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
Ianbrae Droughtmaster stud principal Paul Mackay, Conondale, with their $26,000 bull, Ianbrae Kilo, which featured the two piece brand, PP. Picture: Ben Harden
Ianbrae Droughtmaster stud principal Paul Mackay, Conondale, with their $26,000 bull, Ianbrae Kilo, which featured the two piece brand, PP. Picture: Ben Harden

A Conondale Droughtmaster breeder has gone to extra lengths to prove his bull's desirable homozygous polled trait by designing a two piece brand which highlights the animal's horn status to prospective buyers.

