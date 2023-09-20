This year's Droughtmaster National bull sale presented great value for money for many volume buyers operating across the two days, including the Lund family at Clermont.
Lund Grain Pty Ltd is based at Wondabah, Clermont, and is home to Dane and Nicky Lund and their family.
The Lund's property at Clermont is a 10,000 hectare mixed cropping and cattle enterprise.
Enticed by the wide-ranging genetics on offer at this year's sale, the family secured six bulls at an average of $7834.
Their purchases included $5000 for lot 31 Wisetree Elton, $5000 for lot 34 Wisetree Escapee, $11,000 for lot 188 Sommer Express, $6000 for lot 221 Doonside 2787, $8000 for lot 243 Vale View Firecracker 2, and a top of $12,000 for lot 456 Palmvale Geronimo.
Buyer representative Jake Kennedy, Kennedy Livestock, Clermont, said the Lunds were looking for tropical skin-type bulls, with extra frame and size about them.
"The Lunds were looking for bulls that are going to serve the breeders at home and survive in the harsh conditions, which central Queensland throws at them," Mr Kennedy said.
"They were looking for growthy bulls that are going to put a bit of punch into their calves."
While the Lunds do also run a few other breeds in their herd, their cattle numbers are predominately made up by Droughtmasters.
Mr Kennedy said this year's sale presented great value for money, considering the current cattle market and seasonal conditions.
"The Lunds were quite happy with what they paid and at the conclusion of the sale, they got some very good bulls that weren't too dear and we found the sale was really a buyers' market," he said.
"Looking at the bulls they purchased, there wasn't any one particular line that they did pick.
"I guess that's the benefit of this sale, the catalogue presented a wide range of genetics from leading Droughtmaster breeders."
After two days of competitive bidding, NT's Bingcliff, Alice Springs, (Gibsons Livestock) through GDL Dalby, secured the most bulls to be the largest bulk buyer at the conclusion of the sale.
Bingcliff's 21 bulls averaged $5000.
The Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries purchased eight bulls for a top price of $16,000 for SC Simon 226028, and an average of $9750 for its Spyglass Beef Research Facility, north of Charters Towers.
Redfield Pastoral, Blackwater, secured eight bulls for an average of $6875, and top price of $10,000 for Seymour Novac.
Malcolm Andison, Charters Towers, bought eight for an average of $7000 and top price of $16,000 for Rondel Last Iron
SG Hock, Alpha, purchased six for an average of $7167 with the top price of $9000 for Rondel Chappy.
