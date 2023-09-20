Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Top volume buyers of 2023 Droughtmaster National bull sale revealed

Ben Harden
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:00am
Buyer representative, Jake Kennedy, Kennedy Livestock, Clermont, purchased six Droughtmaster bulls on behalf of Lund Grain Pty Ltd, Clermont. Picture: Ben Harden
This year's Droughtmaster National bull sale presented great value for money for many volume buyers operating across the two days, including the Lund family at Clermont.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

