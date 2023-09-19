Vendors at this year's Clermont Beef Bull Sale saw their clearance rate jump 10 per cent on the 2022 sale result.
Among the high value bulls sold on the day, sons of the prolific 2AM Da Vinci 6720 Brahman sire were in high demand at the sale which was held at the Clermont saleyards on Tuesday.
The multi-vendor sale saw bulls offered from four studs; Palmal, Viva Brahmans, 2AM Brahmans, and Apis Creek Brahmans.
In total, 57 of the 61 bulls offered sold under the hammer to average $9894, gross $564,000, representing a 93 per cent clearance.
In 2022, 72 bulls of the 87 offered sold to average $9486, gross $683,000, and cleared 83 per cent.
Overall, 46 grey bulls sold out of 51 to average $10,404, and sold to a 92 per cent clearance, while the red draft averaged $7500 out of the 10 lots offered, for 100 pc clearance.
Anna and Andrew McCamley, 2AM stud, Dingo, sold the top priced bull on the day.
Callan and Kelly Solari, XMS Brahmans, Ingham, paid the top money for $30,000 to secure 2AM 7945.
The 24-month-old sire-prospect is sired by 2AM Da Vinci 6720 and out of 2AM Carlotta 5220.
Weighing in at 858 kilograms, 7945 had an eye muscle area of 144 squared centimetres, scrotal circumference of 39 cm, and P8 and rib scans of 12 mm and 10mm, respectively.
The second-top priced bull at $23,000 was 2AM 7954, which sold to the Fernie family of Riverview Cattle Company, Clermont.
Also offered by Andrew and Anna McCamley, 2AM, the 24-month-old was sired by 2AM Da Vinci 6720 and out of 2AM Elizabeth 5224.
Weighing 922kg, he had an EMA of 138sq cm, scrotal circumference of 42cm, and P8 and rib fat of 14mm and 10mm respectively.
Viva Brahmans sold to a top price of $22,000 for lot 16, Viva Ammon, Palmal Brahmans, topped at $16,000 with Palmal 1450, and Apis Creek topped at $18,000 for Apis Creek Duke 1746/1.
Largest bulk buyer on the day was Strathmore Station, Collinsville who purchased 14 bulls.
