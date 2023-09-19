A price price of $37,500 and a solid result of selling 156 bulls and females for an overall average of $12,480, was achieved by the Greenup family of Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Stud, Jandowae on Tuesday.
In the breakdown of averages, 95 stud bulls averaged $14,500;47 herd bulls averaged $10,893; five PTIC commercial heifers averaged $1500 and eight stud females $4687.
The sale topper was the eye appealing Rosevale Trafalgar T8 (P), a son of Greenup Noble Q206 (P) from Rosevale Zone H67, who was selected for stud duties by Ian and Kerry Walker, Strathmore Santa Gertrudis Stud, Ravensbourne, Blackall.
The price tag of $35,000 was achieved twice.
Peter Mahony, Gyranda Stud, Theodore, got ringside early and selected the first bull into the sale ring operating on bid card one.
His choice was Rosevale Take 2 T214 (P), a son of Rosevale Majestic M166 (P).
Mr Mahony said in his opinion Take 2 was the 'marquee' bull of the catalogue.
A repeat buyer of Rosevale genetics, he said the Greenup-bred bulls offer a new dimension, that you just can't buy anywhere else.
"These bulls have extraordinary data which is always backed-up by their visual appearance," he said.
Roy and Anne Robertson, Fishington Santa Gertrudis Stud, Armidale, NSW waited until further into the sale to select their $35,000 buy.
They selected Rosevale Tapas T576 (PP). for his thickness and fertility.
Mr Robertson is a long term client having bought his first bull from Rosevale in 1969.
Volume commercial buyers were Parraway Pastoral Clonagh Station, Cloncurry who finished with 20 bulls to average $10,450.
Stud principal David Greenup said in light of the recent cattle market activity and seasonal outook, it was a 'one hell of a sale result'.
Selling Agents Elders, Nutrien, AuctionsPlus.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's issue.
