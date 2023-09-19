Queensland Country Life
Rosevale's top bull heads to Strathmore Stud near Blackall

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 19 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 9:50pm
Rosevale Trafalgar T8 (P) sold for the top price of $37,500 to Ian and Kerry Walker, Strathmore Santa Gertrudis Stud, Ravensbourne, Blackall and pictured with Michael Smith, Elders and stud principal David Greenup. Picture Helen Walker.
A price price of $37,500 and a solid result of selling 156 bulls and females for an overall average of $12,480, was achieved by the Greenup family of Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Stud, Jandowae on Tuesday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

