TOCAH's plan to collect Australia's country history gains momentum

September 24 2023 - 5:24pm
A 1926 Mitchell grass hay rack at Rodney Downs, Aramac, showing an example of bush ingenuity. Picture supplied.
"Listen, listen, listen" is the motto of a small group that's devoting itself to future-proofing Australia's country history.

