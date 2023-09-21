Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ben Chandler Family Fund gets a boost from rural Australia

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
September 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Egelabra manager Cam Munro with the successful bidder of the pen of rams, Tom Chandler and staff Dylan O'Dell and Clay Armstrong. Picture: Sally Gall
Egelabra manager Cam Munro with the successful bidder of the pen of rams, Tom Chandler and staff Dylan O'Dell and Clay Armstrong. Picture: Sally Gall

A charity ram auction that raised $27,500 is one example of how the bush has once again wrapped its arms around one of its own in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.