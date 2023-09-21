A charity ram auction that raised $27,500 is one example of how the bush has once again wrapped its arms around one of its own in need.
The proceeds of two pens of rams donated by NSW studs Wanganella and Poll Boonoke, and Egelabra, at the Westech Field Days, have been added to a fund established to help Barcaldine's Ben and Jayde Chandler and their four children.
Ben suffered an on-farm accident in March, resulting in a severe head trauma, and the complete upheaval of the family's lives when they relocated to Brisbane.
Plans in their central west Queensland community to set up a fund, and give the many people offering assistance a way to help, have been percolating for a while and matured this month.
As well as the sale of a bull donated by Ardrossan Angus for $8000, the five flock grade rams donated by Egelabra were sold to Chandler Pastoral Holdings, Barcaldine for $17,500, while a similar pen put up by Wanganella and Poll Boonoke were bought by Barcaldine's Scott Counsell for $10,000.
"The thought of those studs to do that - it shows the connections there are in the west," Elders auctioneer Tim Salter said at the time.
Egelabra manager Cam Munro said they'd always admired the family's dedication to the Merino industry.
"They'd decided to get back into sheep after a massive gap out of them, and they had so much passion," Mr Munro said.
"Our board jumped behind them, and they travelled down to support our sale, through all those tough years.
"I hope this now can help them in their time of need."
Mr Munro said the rams had been selected to suit the western Queensland environment, and he'd been overwhelmed with the price.
Fund co-organiser Willy Chandler said a charity auction of 36 donated items sold via AuctionsPlus had raised another $66,000, which would be much needed by the family for rehabilitation and living away from home purposes.
"They are looking at another 18 months at least - we just hope to cover their costs while they get him mobile," he said.
Adding to the total were Barcy Boars rugby union team jerseys sold for $5000 on the Tuesday before Westech.
More donations are coming in, Mr Chandler said, including a 24 tonne trailer load of oaten hay from NSW, donated by Terry Spackmann, and a bull each from Forest Park and Drensmaine Santa Gertrudis studs, to be auctioned at their Blackall sale in October.
"A lot of people are just hearing about the accident, and our group gives them a platform to help," Mr Chandler said.
