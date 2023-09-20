The Melbourne Cup can list a number of rural connections in its 162-year history but posing with a mob of Merino rams at Thargomindah is a first.
The weekend visit of the $600,000 18-carat-gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy to 109,000ha Picarilli Station was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the Glasson family, which was preparing for its annual ram selection day on Wednesday.
"We were pretty busy but it's not often you get the opportunity to have the Melbourne Cup come to your property," Anthony Glasson said.
The coveted trophy was visiting Thargomindah and Cunnamulla as part of its annual tour to share the magic with the public, which this year is taking in 41 destinations in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Hong Kong and Japan.
This week it appeared at functions at Thargo's hotel and motel, plus the town's hydro plant. On Tuesday, the cup journeyed to Cunnamulla to be part of a street parade, concluding with a Sportsman Dinner.
The visit means that Thargomindah and Cunnamulla will also be part of the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour national sweep, and be one of 24 rural and regional Cup tour destinations across Australia allocated a barrier for the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup.
The town that draws the barrier of the Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a nominated charity for a local initiative.
VRC chairman Neil Wilson said the trophy was recognised everywhere as the People's Cup, and they wanted it to be accessible to everyone and to support charity fund raising activity in each destination it visits.
Since its inaugural journey in 2003, the tour has travelled more than 900,000 kilometres, visited more than 590 regional, rural and metropolitan destinations, and helped communities raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity and community initiatives.
