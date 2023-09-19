Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Aramac's Andrew Cowper honoured by Westech, Barcaldine council

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 19 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Cowper is remembered as a very community-minded person. Picture: Sally Gall
Andrew Cowper is remembered as a very community-minded person. Picture: Sally Gall

In a quiet mark of respect for a quiet achiever, Westech committee members wore black ribbons at this month's field days to honour past president and life member Andrew Cowper, formerly of Bowen Downs and Merino Downs at Aramac, who passed away a few days before the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.