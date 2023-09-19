In a quiet mark of respect for a quiet achiever, Westech committee members wore black ribbons at this month's field days to honour past president and life member Andrew Cowper, formerly of Bowen Downs and Merino Downs at Aramac, who passed away a few days before the event.
Fellow life member Sally Newton said he had done so much for the organisation, stepping up when it was really needed and staying for the long haul.
"We didn't have a president and he was asked if he'd do the job," she recalled.
"He ended up being president for four of the field days, with three years in between, and he travelled in from Aramac for every meeting.
"It was remarkable, coming in fresh to the job when he'd only experienced it as a visitor.
"He was still a committee member when he passed away."
As well as developing a bump-out plan that brought the mass evacuation of field day exhibitors to a halt, the Westech office and storage space and the Ken Wilson Pavilion were built during his presidency.
"I'd describe Andrew as a quiet achiever," Sally said. "Westech offers its condolences to Lesley, his wife, and his daughters Merran and Linden."
Barcaldine Regional Council mayor Sean Dillon also paid tribute to Andrew, saying he was someone who saw local government as a civic responsibility.
"He understood that local government was not an employment scheme but a necessary part of small towns - he balanced that better than many," he said.
"He got that small towns are integral to regional Australia, and fought for that through the amalgamation fight.
"You just don't see Andrew Cowpers come along every day, and I really regret not serving with him."
Andrew was a councillor on the Aramac Shire Council but wasn't elected to the amalgamated Barcaldine Regional Council.
Sean said amalgamation had likely robbed him of the opportunity to serve as mayor of his community.
"He would quietly prosecute an argument and mend bridges at the end of the day," he said.
"He went to all the public meetings after his time on council and had a genuine and graceful way of reminding you of areas that needed attention.
"He was representing his community even when he wasn't elected to do so."
Sean said he was especially taken with the way Andrew had time for everyone, recalling a time Andrew visited him at home and made time to speak with his grandmother before getting to the issue he'd visited for.
"He stopped and said goodbye as well - to do those little things, it means people mattered to him," he said.
Sean also complimented Andrew's positive role as a member of the LNP Gregory electoral council, saying he undertook the political discourse in a way that attracted people rather than repelling them.
"He had a way of galvanising people around him, and he was charismatic in an authentic way.
"As far as Westech goes, he really saw it as a way of showcasing western Queensland to the world."
In keeping with his wishes, a memorial service for Andrew will be held at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame Drovers Camp at 11am on September 28.
A donation to the Leukaemia Foundation is recommended in lieu of flowers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.