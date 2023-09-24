This year's Braford National Sale provided the opportunity for breeders to reflect on the progress of both the breed and the society, which celebrated 60 years in 2023.
Braford breeders committee vice-president Russell Kenny, Harriett Valley Brafords, Gayndah, said the breed had come a long way since his family started breeding Brafords, which they had been doing for three generations now.
"When I was 15 or 16, there was a time there when the Brafords were having a two or three day sale with 300 to 400 bulls being sold here at Gracemere, through the old ring and setup," he said.
"There were bulls of a very different make up coming through before the rules and regulations, and EBV's and scans came in - it was just put the bull in there and buy him in the yard.
"As we've progressed, I think the performance and figures have been bringing the cattle in line with our export markets and our feeder markets, so we've got more figures behind them to prove how good the Brafords can be.
"My Dad said to me just last week, the EMA's of the top bulls he sold 10 years ago were around 132 [square centimetres] and now you get a 154 [sq cm] as your top EMA.
"The breed is definitely progressing well, and meeting those specifications; more meat on the beast is always good for the butcher. "
President Stuart Dingle, Chasewater Brafords, Mt Perry, who has been on the board for five years and a member of the society for a decade, said he has seen plenty of positive progress in that time, including the recent introduction of the B classification system.
"We've had a generational change and new ideas coming through, and we're starting to really implement them," he said.
"It's been good and we've received a lot of support, getting stuff moving and trying new things, and it's starting to show, I think.
"The new B classification this year saw the first bulls for that sold to a strong market, making just over a $10,000 average for the three bulls sold, so that was unbelievable really."
Also chariman of the National Sale committee, Mr Kenny thanked the hard working members, noting that they're increased advertising this year had paid off with a solid result.
