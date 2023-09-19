A returning Central Queensland commercial buyer, enticed by the reliable quality and market driven seedstock on offer, took home the top two bulls at the third annual Carnarvon Classic bull sale at Rolleston on Tuesday (September 19).
Held at the Rolleston Livestock Selling Complex, 61 Droughtmaster bulls were offered by four vendors: the Geddes family, Oasis Droughtmasters, Rockhampton and Dingo; the York family, Karragarra Droughtmasters, Emerald; the Barton family, Huntly Droughtmasters, Clermont; and the Farquhar family, Calco Droughtmasters, Rolleston.
At the fall of the hammer, 54 of 61 bulls were sold, resulting in a clearance of 88 per cent, gross of $521,000, and overall sale average of $9648, slightly down by $1978 on the 2022 sale result.
A top price of $24,000 was achieved twice, by the Barton family, Huntly Droughtmasters, Clermont, and the Geddes family, Oasis A Droughtmasters, Dingo.
First to the top spot was lot 7, Huntly Decide, purchased by Lund Grain Pty Ltd.
The 23-month-old son of Clonlara 16126 and out of Huntly 1071 weighed 908 kilograms, with an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres, scrotal circumference of 42 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 6 mm respectively.
Huntly sold 12 bulls for an average of $9167.
Fellow sale topper, lot 52 Oasis A Bones, hit the ring 45 lots later, also selling to Lund Grain Pty Ltd.
The Geddes family's 24-month-old son of Oasis A Silky Oak and Oasis A Lilly topped the weight category out the bulls offered on the day, weighing 1020kg.
The horned bull measured an EMA of 142 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 40 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 14 and 10 mm respectively.
Adam and Shelley Geddes, Bauhinia Ridge, Oasis A Droughtmasters, Dingo, sold 10 bulls for a strong average of $10,000.
Noel and Robyn Geddes of Oasis Droughtmasters, Rockhampton, sold 11 bulls for an average of $11,636, for a top price of $18,000.
Karragarra stud sold nine bulls for an average of $7000, and top price of $11,000 paid twice, while Calco sold 11 bulls, achieving a top of $22,000 and an average of $8181.
A number of bulls stayed local in the Rolleston region, with the Bloxsom Family Trust at Planet Downs, Rolleston, outlaying $77,000 to secure 11 bulls at an average of $7000.
Repeat buyer, the Hodgkinson family, Cairo Grazing, Clermont, also managed to walk away with quite a solid yarding of bulls, purchasing six bulls at an average of $7667.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.