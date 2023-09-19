Queensland Country Life
Carnarvon Classic 2023 bull sale top price achieved twice by Huntly and Oasis Droughtmaster studs

By Ben Harden
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:50pm
Equal top price bull, lot 52 Oasis A Bones, with Elders Studstocks' Mitch Jackson, Murgon, buyer representative Jake Kennedy, on behalf of Lund Grain Pty Ltd, and vendor Adam Geddes, Oasis A Droughtmasters, Dingo. Picture: Ben Harden
Equal top price bull, lot 52 Oasis A Bones, with Elders Studstocks' Mitch Jackson, Murgon, buyer representative Jake Kennedy, on behalf of Lund Grain Pty Ltd, and vendor Adam Geddes, Oasis A Droughtmasters, Dingo. Picture: Ben Harden

A returning Central Queensland commercial buyer, enticed by the reliable quality and market driven seedstock on offer, took home the top two bulls at the third annual Carnarvon Classic bull sale at Rolleston on Tuesday (September 19).

