Strong voice vital for ag

Agriculture is a significant contributor to the Queensland economy and an integral part of the social fabric of regional communities. It is important that agriculture has a strong voice when it comes to representation on the issues that matter to farmers across the state. Agricultural peak representative bodies play a critical role in this regard.
QFF is home to 20 peak bodies who come together on a range of policy matters and project opportunities to collaborate to build a strong future for the farmers they represent. The peak representative bodies that form QFF's membership have played a vital role in the development of agriculture in Queensland and will continue to play this important role as we look to the future.
For example, Queensland Cane Growers Organisation Ltd, more commonly known as Canegrowers, has been advancing and protecting the interests of cane farming families in Queensland since 1926 providing a professional and cohesive voice for the members of 13 local grower companies, located in all of the sugarcane regions of Queensland.
The Canegrowers membership includes large and small farms, individuals, families and corporate organisations, all of whom have the ability to have their voice heard at a regional, state, federal and international level.
Canegrowers is not only actively involved in the Queensland Farmers' Federation, but also the World Association of Beet and Cane Growers, the National Farmers' Federation, and other industry bodies including the Australian Sugar Industry Alliance and the Australian Cane Growers' Council, providing its members an incredible reach when it comes to advocacy.
Canegrowers provides leadership, advocacy, and services to assist in maximising grower efficiency and profitability. In doing so, Canegrowers contributes to long-term industry efficiency and the development of a positive external environment for cane growers, providing a foundation and structure for future industry development and planning.
As a peak representative body, Canegrowers has been instrumental in advocating for advancements in a range of areas including biosecurity, trade, energy, water, and skills, through to sustainability, best management practices, traceability and the adoption of new technologies to assist cane growers in these areas.
You can hear more about the cane industry's technology journey at QFF's National Ag Day breakfast to be held on Friday, November 17, when our members will come together to share the achievements of their industries in the AgTech space.
QFF appreciates the ongoing commitment of its peak body members to working together to ensure a strong, united voice for Queensland farmers and we look forward to celebrating all things agriculture on National Agriculture Day. You can book your ticket to the breakfast at the QFF website.
