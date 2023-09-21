Market for domestic feeder yearlings lifts at Toowoomba

Numbers lifted by 24 head to 245 at Toowoomba on Monday.
A fair panel of processor buyers attended along with local restockers and with the return of several feeder orders the market for domestic feeder yearlings lifted.
The overall yarding contained a good mix of yearling steers and heifers plus light weight bulls and several pens of heavy cows.
Yearling steers 200-280kg to restockers made 238c to average 216c with those to feed at 258c to average 233c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market sold to 284c and averaged 253c/kg.
Heavy yearling steers to feed averaged 248c and sold to 252c with the occasional sale to 264c/kg.
Yearling heifers in the 200-280kg range to processors made 174c to average 170c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 196c and sold to 234c/kg. Heavy yearling heifers to feed sold to 230c/kg.
Grown steers to processors sold to 172c/kg.
Light weight plain conditioned cows to processors sold from 90c to 126c/kg. Good heavy score 3 and 4 cows to processors sold from 197c to 206c/kg.
Light weight bulls to restockers averaged 197c and sold to 210c/kg. Heavy bulls sold to 158c/kg. Quality cows and calves sold to $1430/unit.
