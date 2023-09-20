Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster cross heavy cows make 207c/$1122 at Moreton

Updated September 21 2023 - 10:45am, first published September 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Cow market firm at Moreton
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 313 cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

