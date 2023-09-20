Cow market firm at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 313 cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
With one processor absent, export cattle failed to maintain last week's improved rates.
Cows sold firm with export heifers and bullocks 10 cents cheaper. Bulls also fell in price by 20 cents.
Insufficient weaner steers came to hand to quote. Most of the weaners consigned were heifers and sold to local restockers in line with last week's rates.
Charbray weaner heifers from M Thornton sold at 173.2c/kg for an end result of $430/hd. R D Ladbrook sold Limo cross feeder heifers for 187.2c/kg with an outcome of $809/hd. Santa feeder steers from RAAU Pty Ltd returned 255.2c/kg with a result of $1066/hd.
R and M Ruhland sold Bazadais 4 tooth heifers at 216.2c/kg or $1524/hd and also Euro cross heavy cows at 203.2c/kg for an end result of $1320/hd. Charolais Medium cows from R Doolan returned 188.2c/kg to come back at $1092/hd.
A pen of Droughtmaster cross heavy cows from M and E Dennehy sold for 207.2c/kg to achieve $1122/hd. Kelly Brothers sold Simmental cross cows and calves for $875/hd.
A pen of two-year-old Droughtmaster bulls from Yimin Cattle Trust sold at 205.2c/kg or $1380/hd. Heavy Santa bulls from J and L Kraut came in at 175.2c/kg for a return of $1437/hd.
