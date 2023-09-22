Clifton's Sunny Lawn Braford stud celebrated 50 years of breeding at this year's Braford National Sale and were acknowledged for their contributions to the breed at an event on the evening before the sale.
Neil Pacholke, along with his father Ivan, mother Shirley and brother Gary, started the Sunny Lawn stud in 1973 at their Clifton property, where the stud still resides today.
Mr Pacholke has been involved in the stud since it's inception, diving straight into the breeding side of things when he left school at age 15.
"Before we went to a stud we used rear vealers and we just AI'd cows, we didn't even own a bull," Mr Pacholke said.
"We used Santa, Brahman, Herefords, and Brafords. The Brafords made the best vealers so we decided to start up a stud, and we bought six cows from Colin Thompson [Kingston Braford stud, Dulacca].
In recent years Mr Pacholke began contract feeding, with this year seeing the biggest demand in his new venture. That included 17 head which he fed leading into the Queensland Simmental Sale and 20 head for the Braford National.
The Sunny Lawn stud has seen significant success over the course of its half century, not least of all winning the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout competition with their bull, Sunny Lawn Felix.
The family also noted last year's Braford National Sale result as a major highlight, selling 10 bulls for an average price of $17,100.
