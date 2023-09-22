Queensland Country Life
Sunny Lawn Braford stud celebrate 50 years in 2023

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
September 23 2023 - 9:00am
Leanne Ridley, Neil Pacholke and Jade Pacholke. Picture: Clare Adcock
Leanne Ridley, Neil Pacholke and Jade Pacholke. Picture: Clare Adcock

Clifton's Sunny Lawn Braford stud celebrated 50 years of breeding at this year's Braford National Sale and were acknowledged for their contributions to the breed at an event on the evening before the sale.

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

