A Central Queensland bullock fattening operator was among the volume buyers at the 2023 National Droughtmaster Sale at Gracemere.
Jayd and Janice Stumer and their family of JS Cattle Co, Capella, have been purchasing Droughtmaster bulls from the sale for over 30 years.
Running predominantly 3000 Droughtmasters cattle in their breeding and fattening operation at Dalareen, the Stumers also run 1000 head at a Brigalow block near Springsure, which was established by Jayd's father, Des in 1970.
JS Cattle Co mostly targets the bullock market, offloading 500-600 bullocks, with weight targets between 300-350 kilograms, at Teys Rockhampton each year.
The Stumers purchased eight Droughtmaster bulls at an average of $6500.
Their purchases included, $6000 for lot 23 Wisetree Emmet, $5000 for lot 28 Wisetree Elvis, $5000 for lot 29 Wisetree Equador, $5000 for lot 223 herd bull Doonside 2836, $8000 for lot 294 Huntly 925, $6000 for lot 339 Billabong Lancelot 9562, $5000 for lot 423 Locarno Ronald, and a top price of $12,000 for lot 457 Palmvale Gringo.
Mr Stumer said this year's national sale presented excellent value-for-money buying.
"While it was fair to say this year's sale was a buyers market, the good stud bulls still made exceptional money," he said.
"I came to the national sale to get six bulls, but they were a lot cheaper this year so we bought a few more this time round," Mr Stumer said.
"Coming into this sale, I was on the look out for polled bulls with weight for age and as fatten for the bullock market, we still get paid for weight."
Mr Stumer said the Droughtmaster breed handle the dry conditions well and they can do it tough when it gets hard.
"We've been in a lot of droughts, and we get more droughts than good years, so it's good to have a breed which can handle both," he said.
"The season is not too bad this year. It's been a great grass growing season but it's starting to dry off now."
Mr Stumer said their bulls will settle on grass for a month before joining with Droughtmaster heifers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.