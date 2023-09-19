Blue Chip inner Darling Downs farming country hits the market

Blue chip Darling Downs farming property Waroonga is 237 hectares (586 acres) of predominantly rich, black self-mulching soils.
Located on the Jondaryan St Ruth Road at Formartin, 41km south east of Dalby and 17km south west of Jondaryan, the farm is currently planted with Sunmaster wheat, which may be included in the sale.
Top quality improvements include a 9x18m high clearance shed with three phase power and 6kW solar system, a 15x8m workshop with a concrete floor and three phase power with an adjoining 15x4m shed, a 16x7m shed with an enclosed storage area, and a 14x8m lock up shed.
The 965 tonne grain handling complex has four 200 tonne silos and three 55t silos on concrete pads.
The four bedroom 1998-built Phillip Gardner built home is in very good condition and features nine foot ceilings and polished floorboards throughout.
A northern veranda runs the length of the house, which overlooks a pergola and fire pit area. There is also a two bay garage is also connected to the house.
Waroonga has a bore equipped with a submersible pump and 135,000 litres of rainwater storage.
There is also an additional two bay garage with a lockable storage room.
Waroonga will be auctioned by Webster Cavanagh Rural in Toowoomba on October 12, unless sold prior.
Contact Andrew Webster, 0477 589 758, or Michael Tomlinson, 0428 545 396, Webster Cavanagh Rural.
