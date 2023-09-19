Spectators and bidders came from far and wide to attend the Nioa RL Pastoral sale near Allora on Monday.
Bob Katter MP was there to support the sale, which is co-hosted by his daughter and son-in-law, Eliza and Rob Nioa, while Santa Gertrudis fans from Western Australia also made the trip.
The sale of Santa Gertrudis bulls and heifers was held by vendors RL Pastoral Company and Nioa Pastoral Company, at the Nioa family's Talgai Homestead.
While Eliza and Rob couldn't be there on the day due to international business, son Tom was there alongside RL Pastoral's Rob Sinnamon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.