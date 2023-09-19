Queensland Country Life
5 Star Senepol sale clears the board in 2023

By Kent Ward
September 19 2023 - 10:00am
Faith and Bonnie Maynard, 5 Star Senepols with the $30,000 equal top seller, 5 Star 220057 (P). With them is Evie Simpson, CAP Genomics, Harlin. Pictures: Kent Ward
A complete clearance with Senepol bulls reaching $30,000 on two occasions to average $11,483 with Senegus male counterparts hitting $12,000 to set a $8900 average were just some of the standout features at Monday's Annual 5 Star Senepol Sale, CQLX, Gracemere.

