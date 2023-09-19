A complete clearance with Senepol bulls reaching $30,000 on two occasions to average $11,483 with Senegus male counterparts hitting $12,000 to set a $8900 average were just some of the standout features at Monday's Annual 5 Star Senepol Sale, CQLX, Gracemere.
Although averages slipped by $6600 from the record levels attained in the previous year's result, clearance levels climbed by two percent for a total clearance and a gross of $757,000.
For vendors, Geoff and Alison Maynard and family, 5 Star Stud, Jambin, the sale produced sustained and solid demand from producers across three states, with a large input from online bidders.
In a breakdown of the offering 60 Senepol bulls topped $30,000 twice to average $11,433 while 10 Senegus bulls topped at $12,000 to average $8900.
First to make the sale topping figure of $30,000 was sale opener, 5 Star 220091 (AI) (PP).
At 23-months the youngster produced a scale weight of 722 kilograms. He delivered muscle scans of 11mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 125 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 6.4 per cent for intramuscular fat.
Taking home the bull as a single purchase was Hewitt Cattle Australia Pty Ltd., Bylong Station, Bylong, New South Wales. 5 Star 220091 was ranked in the top 16 per cent for Rebreed GBV.
Chris Simpson, CAP Genomics, Harlin, returned to secure another top seller and equal top price of $30,000 in 5 Star 220057 (P).
Ranked in the top 36 per cent for Rebreed GBV the 23-month-old weighed 688 kilograms whilst delivering muscle scans of 7mm and 6mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 126 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 5.8 per cent for intramuscular fat.
CAP Genomics took with them four for an average of $20,000. The top selection for CAP Genomics ranked in the top one per cent for 200, 400 and 600 day growth was a son of the high yielding sire, 5 Star Bundy 090221.
In another dominate display of consumer confidence and acceptance of the cattle presented, Western Australian based Liveringa Station Beef Pty Ltd, Liveringa Station, Derby, WA, purchased 27 Senepol bulls or 39 per cent of the offering for on average $10,148.
The top acquisition for Liveringa at $16,000 was the 24-month-old, 5 Star 220607 weighing 716 kilograms, scanned 6mm and 4mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 122 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.3 per cent for intramuscular fat.
Alistair and Jo McClymont, Burleigh Station, Richmond again returned taking four Senepol to average them $18,500.
Top of their selections was the $20,000, 22-month-old, 5 Star 221026 (PP) ranked in the top 1 per cent for GBV Rebreed. With a weight of 714 kilograms, scans of 8mm and 6mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 127 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.3 per cent for intramuscular fat.
All other Burleigh acquisitions selected by Ken Roche, Marlborough were purchased at $18,000 price tags. 5 Star 221026 was ranked in the top 35 per cent for 200 days, top 20 per cent for 400 and top 20 per cent for 600 day growth.
Regular sale supporters the Stevenson family, Spring Creek (Qld) Pty Ltd., Springsure returned to take a single bull at $9000 for a 21-month-old, Senegus. Bucandy Beef, Takilberen signed off on a trio for on average $11,333 topping at $14,000 for a 23-month-old (AI) son of 5 Star 191308 ranked in the top 16 per cent for RBV Rebreed index and ranked fourth out of 75 bulls in an 80 day feedlot silage trial (2.97kg/day).
Taking home a haul of eight was a Colin and Luke Dunne, Sorrell Hills Cattle and Grain, Duaringa. These purchases averaged $7500 and topped at $10,000 on two occasions.
Andrew and Kate Chapman, Rowanlea, Calliope took a pair for on average $11,500. These topped at $15,000 for a 23-month-old that was ranked in the top 13 per cent for Rebreed RBV also ranked in the top 10 per cent for 200 day, top 20 per cent for 400 day and top five per cent for 600 day growth.
Adam and Jacynta Coffey, Boreelum, Miriam Vale selected three at an average $10,333. These were picked up through AuctionsPlus that topped at $10,000 for a Senepol entry and two Senegus bulls that averaged $10,500 topping at $12,000 for high selling bull of that category, a 22-month-old by Hazeldean SN 090 ranked in the top nine per cent for Rebreed RBV.
Another of the regulars, David and Lyn Anderson, Pindara, Banana signed off on a $10,000 Senepol while Andrew Patterson, Albinia Downs, Rolleston also took a single Senepol entry at the same figure.
Joe Pedley and family, Inverness, Calliope claimed a pair for on average $13,000 topping at $17,000 for a 23-month-old Senepol sired by AACo E2554 ranked in the top one per cent for Rebreed RBV and the top 20 per cent for 200 day growth, the 10 per cent for 400 day and top 25 per cent for 600 day growth.
Keddstock Pty Ltd., operating through Queensland Rural, took the $15,000 5 Star 221009 (PP). The two-year-old is sired by leading resident sire, 5 Star Stairmaster 160601 and weighed 662 kilograms whilst delivering muscle scans of 10mm and 6mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 130 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 5.2 per cent for intramuscular fat. The bull was ranked in the top 40 per cent for Rebreed RBV.
