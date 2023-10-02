Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Andersons meeting market requirements with Brangus

MS
By Matt Sherrington
October 3 2023 - 8:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brangus was introduced into the Andersons operation 13 years ago to produce the flatback article many were chasing in their local market sector. Picture supplied
Brangus was introduced into the Andersons operation 13 years ago to produce the flatback article many were chasing in their local market sector. Picture supplied

It was to better suit the market requirements of their fellow graziers in and around the Banana Shire, which led the Anderson family to invest in Brangus production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.