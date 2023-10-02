It was to better suit the market requirements of their fellow graziers in and around the Banana Shire, which led the Anderson family to invest in Brangus production.
Adrian and Jessica Anderson run their beef business on Allandale, in Theodore, which they inherited just over a year ago, However, the property has been in the family for more than half a century.
Though rain has been lacking of late, there is plenty of feed available for the Andersons herd on the granite, speargrass silo rolling hills country that lies on Allandale.
"The breeders are going well on lick, which we put out to keep them going while calving. Some rain to green things up around the property would be nice though," Mr Anderson said.
He said Brangus was introduced into their operation 13 years ago to produce the flatback article many were chasing in their local market sector.
"The Brangus also provides good weight and bone, and they're fairly tick resistant."
While some Brahman cows remain in the herd, the Andersons now focus on utilising Brangus and Ultrablack bulls.
"We put these bulls in with the breeders from mid-October and pull them out in March. We were leaving the bulls in year-round up until last year when we made some changes. Having a fixed joining period makes our whole business run more efficiently and we can now muster less often.
"We cull every year on fertility and cows aged between eight to 10 go as well. We achieved an 87 per cent fertility rate in dry conditions this year and we're happy with that."
"We sell our weaner steers directly off their mothers in the 280kg range to wherever the money is best at the time. Our returns have eased off a bit this year from the highs of 2022, but we still receive above-average market value for the article we sell."
To continue strengthening and diversifying the Brangus bloodlines in their herd, the Andersons have been buying out of the Rockhampton Brahman Sale for as long as they've been using the breed. Their purchases have been from out of the paddocks of several sale vendors in this time.
"We try and get one or two more each year and then trade the old fellas out.
"The Rocky sale is handy for us and there is always a good lineup of vendors and bulls."
The Anderson bought two bulls from the sale last year.
"They've been good little bulls, and we've been pleased with the calves dropped by them to our maiden heifers."
The Andersons will be looking for bulls with good bone structure, and high birthweight and fertility when they attend this year's sale."
