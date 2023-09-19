Droughtmaster Next Gen auction funds three upcoming beef industry leaders

An auction held by the Droughtmaster Australia Next Gen committee will fund three individuals to attend the Young Beef Produces Forum in November.
A total of $5095 was raised at the auction on September 11 through the contribution of 12 lots, with buyers from around the state getting in on the action to support the future leaders of the industry.
The three attendees to the 2023 event were chosen from a blind selection process based solely on their outstanding applications by the Next Gen committee.
The successful applicants were 18-year-old Madeline Price, Rossmoya, Rockhampton, 19-year-old Melissa Birch, Birch Droughtmasters, Eidsvold, and 23-year-old Gabrielle Burton, Maryborough.
Committee president Lauren Finger said the committee wanted to ensure young people could access the event regardless of their economic situation.
Ms Finger had the opportunity to attend the forum in 2016 and said it was an invaluable experience for young people as it opened their minds to a range of new possibilities and information.
"I think you go in with a pretty clear mind and then there's a lot of technologies and different people and sides to the industry that you don't really think about until you go and learn about it," she said.
"You come home with a whole heap of new information."
Ms Finger said the committee was looking into the possibility of creating additional bursaries next year to fund other events such as interstate cattle camps.
"We're just in talks at the moment and being a Beef Week next year it might not be possible, but we would really like to send one or two people to camps in either South Australia or Western Australia as they're very highly sought after," she said.
Committee member Matthew Richardson had been to the forum three times and said it was the ideal networking event for young people.
He decided to contribute a set of numbered branding tools from his business Concrete Cowboy Contracting which sold for the highest price on the day to Waylanbar J Droughtmasters, raising a total of $1,450.
"I wanted to give back to young kids, I'm only young myself, but I was fortunate enough to go to the event and I've gotten a lot out of it the few years I've been to it," he said.
Other businesses that donated prizes included Beef Breeding Services, Olsson's Blocks, Drop Bear Blades, Maree Power Art, Beachport Liquid Minerals, Station Rust and Sawdust, Brother and Co., Stockyard Jewellery, Fly Gone, and ARB Rockhampton.
