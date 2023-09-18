North Queensland cattle producers did the majority of the bulk bull buying at the Nioa RL Pastoral sale near Allora on Monday.
Craig Ross of Ross Grazing Co, Kemmis Creek, Nebo led the charge, securing five bulls to average $8000.
Within that tally was the $13,000 sale topper Riverina Skydiver, which was offered by Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon, RL Pastoral Company, Mayfield, Kyogle, NSW.
Sired by Yulgilbar Platinum and out of Riverina Praise, the 25-month-old weighed 914kg and measured 19mm and 10mm in P8 and rib fat, 144sq cm in eye muscle area, 6.1pc in intramuscular fat, and 43cm in scrotal circumference.
Not far behind on four bulls was Bendigo Park of Cloncurry, who paid an average of $6500, and Tim Kirkwood, Disney, Clermont, who purchased four bulls to average $8500.
Bulk support also came from NSW, with Rose Plains Grazing Co at Kyogle buying four bulls ($5000 av).
Second top Nioa Texas sold to Brigodoon Cattle Co, Brigodoon, Wandoan, for $12,000.
The sale of Santa Gertrudis bulls and heifers was held by vendors RL Pastoral Company and Rob and Eliza Nioa, Nioa Pastoral Company, at the Nioa family's Talgai Homestead near Allora.
In total, 43 of 69 lots sold for a 62 per cent clearance and average of $6325.
Breaking down the catalogue, 39 of 60 bulls sold (65pc) to average $6589, while four of nine heifers sold (44pc), topping at $4000 twice to average $3750. Each heifer was sold with two straws of semen.
Nioa sold 12 bulls to average $3291 and RL Pastoral sold 31 lots to average $6225.
In 2022, the sale averaged $16,019, with bulls averaging $17,568, one heifer selling for $8000, and IVF flushes averaging $6666.
More to come.
