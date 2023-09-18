It was a buyers market at the Droughtmaster National, with around 70 per cent of bulls selling for less than $10,000. A total of 241 bulls were sold within that price range, which was 67 more than last year.
According to data recorded by Stocklive, following the fall of the hammer, 345 of 442 bulls were sold at CQLX during the two day sale to average $11,275, topping at $140,000 and grossing $3,890,000.
The average price per head decreased by 25pc from $17,417 in 2022 and the top price fell by 36pc from $220,000 in 2022.
Post sale, agents reported that GDL sold 229 to average $9,631, Elders sold 104 to average $14,474, and Nutrien sold 15 at a $7,600 average.
Day two of the sale (Wednesday) averaged $2468 more than the first day (Tuesday), largely because six bulls sold over $42,000 on Wednesday compared with only three on Tuesday. The top price bull was also sold on day two.
Recorded data from the 2023 sale has indicated there has been a substantial correction on last year's sale, with prices closer to those observed three years ago in 2020.
Most bulls sold for less than $10,000, with prices in each following bracket decreasing anywhere between 37 to 64pc on last year's prices.
The largest observable change occurred in the $20,000 - $30,000 bracket where bulls sold fell 64pc, followed by a 58pc drop in the $15,000 to $20,000 bracket. Overall 70 less bulls were sold within those price brackets.
With 442 bulls catalogued, 192 head were listed on the supplementary sheet as homozygous polled, which was 16 more than last year.
At least 179 were tested as PH and only 12 bulls were listed as being horned or horn gene dominant.
Around 195 were morphology tested, which was up on 179 last year.
Bulls were bound for New South Wales, the Northern Territory and Western Australia, with 293 registered bid cards handed out.
On day one of the sale there were 930 online viewers of the sale, with 44 bidders logged on. A total of 47 lots had online bids, with 17 lots sold online.
Day two of the sale saw 832 online views, and 55 bidders logged on. A total of 41 lots had online bids, with 19 lots sold online.
Of the 78 different stud prefixes that offered bulls, at least 19 vendors (those with at least two bulls sold under the hammer) averaged more than $10,000, with 17 above the sale average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.