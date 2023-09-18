Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Droughtmaster National data reveals vendors hit with market correction in 2023

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Droughtmaster Bull Sale has seen a price correction, revealing prices closer to those observed in 2020. Picture by Ben Harden.
The National Droughtmaster Bull Sale has seen a price correction, revealing prices closer to those observed in 2020. Picture by Ben Harden.

It was a buyers market at the Droughtmaster National, with around 70 per cent of bulls selling for less than $10,000. A total of 241 bulls were sold within that price range, which was 67 more than last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.