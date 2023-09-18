The Price family of Moongool Charolais and Simbrahs demonstrated the quality of their genetics once again, selling the top priced Charolais bull so far this year at their annual on-property sale at Yuleba on Monday.
Overall, of the 130 lots offered, 125 sold for a clearance of 96 per cent, average of $13,654, and gross of $1,638,500.
In a further breakdown of the sale, all 82 Charolais bulls sold for a total clearance, averaging $15,335, while 43 of 48 Simbrah bulls sold to clear 89 per cent and average $8860.
It was the second bull into the ring and 2023 Ekka Charolais grand champion bull, Moongool Slingshot, who made the top money, selling for $60,000 to Thomas Burnett, Dirranbandi.
At 29-months of age, the homozygous polled son of Airlie Kris K737E, out of Moongool Miss Gold Logie, weighed 1180 kilograms with an EMA of 155 square centimetres, IMF of 5.1 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 7 millimetres, respectively.
Mr Burnett, who runs both commercial purebred Charolais and Angus, said Slingshot would suit his Charolais females nicely.
"There's a lot of softness in him, and really good depth," he said.
"His EBV's were phenomenal, up against a lot of competition from all of the other sires at the sale. He was a well configured animal and will do a lot of justice and improve the quality of my herd back at home.
"To maximise his quality genetics I'll introduce an AI program and I look forward to seeing what he does with the calves.
"I've got very large cows at home so I've got no quarrels with calving difficulty, and I think the quality that he's going to provide will certainly ring true to what I'm chasing."
Topping the Simbrah draft was lot 126, Moongool Mr T1051, selling for $28,000 to Iwona Partnership, Mitchell.
The 19-month-old son of Gowrie L069, out of Gowrie Noc191, weighed 844 kilograms with an EMA of 121 square centimetres, IMF of 5.8 per cent, scrotal circumference of 37.5 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 18 and 13 millimetres, respectively.
Following the sale, stud principal Ivan Price said he was very happy with the "solid" results on the day.
Mr Price said he was very grateful to both repeat and new buyers who contributed to the large spread on the bulls, who were sold into the Central Queensland and Burnett regions, as well as local areas and into New South Wales.
"With the seasonal conditions and the cattle market the way it is at the minute, I thought it was a super sale," he said.
"I couldn't be happier to get a result like that."
Speaking on his top priced sire, Mr Price described Slingshot as "an outstanding individual in all aspects".
"He's a really industry focused type of animal," he said.
"He's got a beautiful sirey outlook, a wonderful skin and hair type, and he's suitable for Australian conditions. He stands on wonderful bone and he's a very well balanced animal, and has a good balance of fat coverage and muscle.
"I could see trends in the market today where the polled bulls, and homozygous bulls, were very well sought after.
"Our polled bulls now perform every bit as well as our horned bulls, which is very pleasing to see."
There were plenty of bulk buyers in the barn, including GKW Pastoral Holdings, Injune, who purchased nine bulls averaging $14,778, Hartley Grazing, Mitchell, who took home eight bulls at an average price of $11,500, as well as Camm Ag Group, Kingaroy, and Riverview Grazing, Clermont, who both secured seven bulls, averaging $11,000 and $17,143, respectively.
While 11 bulls sold through Auctions Plus, 50 lots saw active bids.
