In 2022 -23, the three top key export markets for Queensland's agriculture sector were China, South Korea and Japan, which helped delivered a surge in exports to reach a record high of $12.51 billion for the last financial year.
The latest data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics marked the second consecutive year of increasing exports, cementing the industry's position as a vital contributor to the state's economy.
The $12.51 billion figure was a 16.8 per cent increase over the previous financial year, representing an increase of $1.79 billion.
In 2022-23, Queensland exported over $12.5 billion worth of agriculture and food products which was 17pc greater than in 2021-22, and 25pc greater than the average of 5 years to 2022-23.
The ABS data shows the total export value of the state's agriculture sector has surged by an impressive 25.16 per cent compared to the average value of the past five financial years.
Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner said Queensland's global reputation for clean, green and great-tasting produce is serving the state well, and this reputation is backed up by Queensland farmers every single day.
"In Queensland that means good jobs for more than 360,000 people and a real driving force behind the state's economic performance," Mr Furner said.
"The Queensland Government will continue to back our farmers, and I'm certain our agricultural industries will continue to go from strength to strength."
He said key markets where exports of Queensland agricultural products increased were:
"China: up a remarkable 53.5 per cent in value, Indonesia: up 40.1pc, USA: Up 19.9pc; Vietnam: up 19.6pc; and South Korea: up 13.2pc increase," he said.
The record-breaking export levels were underpinned by robust prices and a surge in export volumes, which lifted by 18.26 per cent to reach 7.87 million tonnes.
Key growth commodities for 2022/23 were:
In the horticulture sector the volume of fruit and vegetables exported rose 3.25pc.
Avocados were a notable winner, with exports up 38.5pc to $38.21 million, with volume up 24.09pc.
The latest Queensland export data can be viewed in an interactive dashboard at www.daf.qld.gov.au/datafarm
