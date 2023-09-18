Queensland Country Life
Agricultural exports make record earnings to Queensland's economy

Helen Walker
Helen Walker
September 19 2023 - 6:30am
Live cattle exports were up 53.94 per cent to $147.96 million, accompanied by a 9.83pc increase in export volume. Picture file.
In 2022 -23, the three top key export markets for Queensland's agriculture sector were China, South Korea and Japan, which helped delivered a surge in exports to reach a record high of $12.51 billion for the last financial year.

