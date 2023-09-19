Queensland Country Life
Steers struggle in oversupplied market on AuctionsPlus

September 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Steer prices slump
CATTLE

Cattle listings were stable on AuctionsPlus last week at 9712 head, while clearance slipped 6 percentage points to 40 per cent and value over reserve rose to $74/head.

