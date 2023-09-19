Steer prices slump

Cattle listings were stable on AuctionsPlus last week at 9712 head, while clearance slipped 6 percentage points to 40 per cent and value over reserve rose to $74/head.
Heifers mostly lost the gains of the previous week except the 280-330kg category, while steers also struggled in an oversupplied market.
According to MLA, national slaughter numbers have reached 127,333 and 125,622 head in the past two weeks, the two highest weekly slaughter volumes since May 2020.
Steers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1456 head and averaged $704/head - down $58 from the previous week for a 62pc clearance. Prices ranged from 233 - 332c and averaged 302c/kg lwt.
From Rolleston, a line of 133 Santa Gertrudis/Santa Gertrudis steers aged seven to 12 months and weighing 226kg returned $750/head, or 332c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Yarrawonga, VIC.
Steers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 1406 head and averaged $959/head - down $76 for a 21pc clearance. Prices ranged from 229 - 370c and averaged 269c/kg lwt.
From Jugiong, NSW, a line of 34 Angus/Angus steers aged 12 to 14 months and weighing 374kg returned $1060/head, or 283c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Wombat, NSW.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1240 head and averaged $551/head - down $19 for a 64pc clearance. Prices ranged from 169 - 281c and averaged 230c/kg lwt.
From Boggabri, NSW, a line of 110 Angus/Angus heifers aged seven to 10 months and weighing 237kg returned $540/head, or 228c/kg lwt.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1160 head and averaged $801/head - up $98 for a 34pc clearance. Prices ranged from 160 - 380c and averaged 259c/kg lwt.
From Dargo, Vic, a line of 30 Angus/Angus heifers aged 10 to 12 months and weighing 300kg returned $910/head, or 303c/kg lwt.
NSM heifers and calves registered a smaller offering of 265 head and averaged $1395/head - down $164 for an 89pc clearance.
From Timor, NSW, a line of 51 Angus/Angus heifers aged 2.5 years and weighing 390kg with 51 calves at foot returned $1420/head, $420 over the set reserve.
Sheep and lamb listings were stable last week, with 35,097 head offered.
Clearance fell to 37pc, while value over reserve was up slightly to $7 above set reserves.
Lamb listings were slightly lower with 63pc of the total offering as new season lambs accounted for 15,606 head. Demand was subdued with a 40pc clearance and average value over reserve of $5.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller offering with 8198 head, with prices flat on the previous week to average $59/head for a 60pc clearance.
From Wellington, NSW, a line of 635 Apr/May '23 drop Dorset/Dorset/Merino mixed sex lambs weighing 34kg returned $74/head, or 216c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Mininera, Vic.
First-cross ewe lambs registered a larger offering with 3959 head, with prices decreasing by $9 to average $93/head for a 16pc clearance.
From Kingston, SA, a line of 276 May/Jun '23 drop Border Leicester/Poll Merino ewe lambs weighing 34kg returned $86/head, or 252c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Tocumwal, NSW.
First-cross ewes registered a smaller offering with 2982 head, with prices increasing to average $141/head - up $25 for a 56pc clearance.
From Tottenham, NSW, two even lines of 243 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged 12 to 13 months and weighing 58kg returned an average $161/head, or 277c/kg lwt.
