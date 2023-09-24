Wheat harvest under way

Australia's 2023 wheat harvest kicked off last week as Central Queensland farmers got into early cereals crops and chickpeas. Early barley harvest is also close to starting in southwestern Queensland.
The start of harvest activity also corresponded with a kick in grain prices, as traders do their best to encourage farmer selling.
Farmer wheat bids in Central Queensland depots jumped $20 or more a tonne to bring them in line with the current prices in the southern Queensland demand hubs, less the associated handling and freight costs. Gladstone APW port bids were $429 on Friday with a $5 premium for H2 and $25 for APH.
At the same time, Brisbane zone wheat prices also gained another $10-12 last week as buyers become more pessimistic about the upcoming harvest as weather forecasts stay dry. APW port bids gained $11 to $471 Brisbane equivalent.
SFW bids also jumped a further $15 last week to $485 delivered into Darling Downs feedlots.
New crop ASX wheat futures added $8 to $428/t last week.
Hot, dry spring weather has traders and feed grain buyers positioning for 12 months of tight grain supplies across most of eastern Australia.
Northern grain exports have stopped as the focus moves to preserving existing old crop supplies. Few farmers have been willing to sell new crop grain supplies because of the accurately predicted El Nino season.
Queensland grain yields are expected to be average to slightly below average, with the tough finish to the season. ABARES forecast Queensland 2023 wheat production at 1.4 million tonnes in its September Crop Report, 41 per cent down on last year's bumper harvest. Private forecasters now expect the crop could be closer to 1 million tonnes given the hot weather and absence of rain in the past month.
The United States Department of Agriculture released its September world supply and demand forecast last week where it cut major exporter wheat production by 5.5 million tonnes, almost 20 million tonnes less than last year.
Droughts in Australia and Canada are expected to tighten global wheat supplies in the later stages of the 2023/24 marketing year. Currently, global buyers are content for now with the ample Russian export supplies of eastern European wheat, with supplies expected to tighten in early 2024 as the smaller crops in Australia, Canada and Argentina are felt.
