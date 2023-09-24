Wheat harvest under way

Queensland Country Life
Wheat firmer as CQ harvest kicks off

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
September 24 2023 - 10:00am
Australia's 2023 wheat harvest kicked off last week as Central Queensland farmers got into early cereals crops and chickpeas. Early barley harvest is also close to starting in southwestern Queensland.

